The Europe Robotic Refueling System Market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Europe Robotic refueling system market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 3.92 Mn in 2018 to US$ 70.68 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 37.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Robotic refueling is an automated refueling system that uses top-of-the-line vision sensing and detection systems to help guide the nozzle to the truck’s fuel tank. When in place, this system significantly increases on-the-job project flexibility while also solving cost, productivity, and safety challenges.

Robot Refueling is an automatic refueling system that helps guide nozzles to truck fuel tanks using state-of-the-art vision sensing and detection systems. Implementing this system greatly increases the flexibility of the project you are working on, while also addressing cost, productivity, and safety challenges. Parent company SCOTT Technology has developed an innovative robotic refueling system called Robofuel. Robofuel offers the best refueling accuracy and is usually integrated with ABB or KUKA robots for optimal performance. Already used in many refueling sites, it significantly improves truck production times and efficiencies while reducing field costs.

Robotic refueling system market by component is classified into hardware and software. The robotic refueling system market is led by the hardware component in the current scenario. The hardware segment consists of more components which are much higher in price than the software segment. Thus, hardware held the largest market share in terms of revenue. Hardware also needs replacing in the event of damage or faulty operation. However, the software can be tweaked without incurring much cost.

Europe Robotic Refueling System – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Fuel

Gaseous Fuel

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Construction

Oil and Gas

Mining

Others

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Fuelmatics AB

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Kuka AG

Neste

Rotec Engineering

Scott Technology Limited

Shaw Development LLC

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

