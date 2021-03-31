Construction generally refers to the creation of physical structures such as buildings, bridges or roadways. Manufacturing typically refers to the production of finished goods sold to distributors, retailers or consumers. According to report, Third Party Logistics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 210.0 Bn in 2017 to US$ 312.5 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5.2% from the year 2018 to 2025.
Third Party Logistics in Logistics and Supply Chain Management is the use of an organization’s third party business to outsource elements of distribution, warehousing, and fulfillment services.
The Europe Third Party Logistics market is growing along with the Manufacturing and Construction industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Ask for FREE Sample Copy of this report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00003899
Germany is anticipated to leads the third party logistics market across the Europe region through the forecast period. Germany is one of the leading market for 3PL in Europe where warehousing is the major outsourced logistics service. Germany is one of the leading producers of automobiles in the world and many major car manufacturing companies are located in the country. Germany produces over 6 Mn vehicles every year, which includes both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Approximately 70% of most of the premium brand vehicles across the globe are manufactured by German companies. Being the hub for the major automotive industries, automotive semiconductors are extensively used in this industry. This bolster the Europe third party logistics market on the forecast period. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Spain in the Europe third party logistics market in the forecast period:
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Manufacturing and Construction industry and this is expected to cause the demand for immunochemistry assays in the market.
Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.
Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
EUROPE THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Mode of Transport
- Roadways
- Railways
- Waterways
- Airways
By Services
- International Transportation
- Warehousing
- Domestic Transportation
- Inventory Management
- Others
By End User
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Consumer Goods
- Others
- Europe Third Party Logistics – By Customer
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Country
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Companies Mentioned
- Deutsche Post AG
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
- DB Schenker
- H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
- DSV A/S
- XPO Logistics, Inc.
- Sinotrans Co., Ltd.
- Geodis
- UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00003899/checkout/basic/single/monthly
(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)
Benefits with Business Market Insights
- One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
- Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
- Fast and Easy Access
- Cloud-Based Platform
- News Updates
- Ask the Analyst Support
- Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
- No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
- Reports Read or Download Access
- Monthly New Reports Added
- Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]