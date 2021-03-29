North American nano PLC market is expected to reach US$ 1,923.4 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,251.1 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. Large automation requirements, as well as increasing investments in process automation, are among the factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the advantages of nano PLCs over conventional control systems are anticipated to drive the demand of nano PLCs during the forecast period.

Programmable logic controllers (PLCs), also known as general-purpose controllers, are solid-state electronic devices that are used to control and monitor operations of various machines and processes. The common components of these controllers include power supply, input/output (I/O), CPU or processor, memory, communication interface, programming software, and others. The nano PLC market is segmented on the basis of component, type, industry. Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The market, based on type, is segmented into fixed nano PLC and modular nano PLC. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into automotive, energy & power, home and building automation, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, metals & mining, and others.

Top Key Player:

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG,BLADEROOM GROUP LTD,DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,Flexenclosure AB,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd,IBM Corporation,Schneider Electric SE,Active Power, Inc.,NTT Communications Corporation

In North America region, 5G networks is in launching phase, also North America is highly focused toward the implementation of IoT technology, 5G would be used in IoT that would highly transform the IoT industry. The North America Nano PLC market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to massive and ever-increasing demand for 5G.

NORTH AMERICAN NANO PLC MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Type

Fixed Nano PLC

Modular Nano PLC

By Industry

Automotive

Energy & Power

Home and Building

Automation

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Metals & Mining

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

