Europe has the fastest growing economy, which has created intense competition with the country’s exposure to advanced technology, has necessitated the implementation of ERP solutions across various industries for streamlining different processes of operation, finance, and alignment of resources is increasing.
Malware Analysis Market was valued US$ 2.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 24.8 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 29.2% during the forecast period.
The growing implementation and usage of technology and automation in the manufacturing sector and stringent regulatory compliances and growing need for its adherence are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of Europe Malware Analysis market. Thus, due to the increasing number of SMEs leads to propel the growth of the Europe Malware Analysis market. Consequently, presenting tremendous opportunities for the rise in the business of players.
Top Key Player:
AT&T Inc,AO Kaspersky Lab,Broadcom, Inc,Cisco Systems, Inc,CrowdStrike, Inc,FireEye, Inc,Fortinet, Inc,Palo Alto Networks, In,Qualys, Inc,Trend Micro Incorporated
Europe malware analysis market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. However, with the increasing adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and AI, throughout business as well as society at large, the growing connectivity of everything has created challenges in terms of compliance, security, and data protection. Thus, addressing new malware trends is propelling the adoption of malware analysis tools driving the malware analysis market.
Europe Malware Analysis Market–Segmentation
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Component
Solution
Service
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Organization Size
SMEs
Large Enterprise
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Others
Europe Malware analysis Market By Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
