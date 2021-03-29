Europe has the fastest growing economy, which has created intense competition with the country’s exposure to advanced technology, has necessitated the implementation of ERP solutions across various industries for streamlining different processes of operation, finance, and alignment of resources is increasing.

Malware Analysis Market was valued US$ 2.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 24.8 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 29.2% during the forecast period.

The growing implementation and usage of technology and automation in the manufacturing sector and stringent regulatory compliances and growing need for its adherence are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of Europe Malware Analysis market. Thus, due to the increasing number of SMEs leads to propel the growth of the Europe Malware Analysis market. Consequently, presenting tremendous opportunities for the rise in the business of players.

Top Key Player:

AT&T Inc,AO Kaspersky Lab,Broadcom, Inc,Cisco Systems, Inc,CrowdStrike, Inc,FireEye, Inc,Fortinet, Inc,Palo Alto Networks, In,Qualys, Inc,Trend Micro Incorporated

Europe malware analysis market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. However, with the increasing adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and AI, throughout business as well as society at large, the growing connectivity of everything has created challenges in terms of compliance, security, and data protection. Thus, addressing new malware trends is propelling the adoption of malware analysis tools driving the malware analysis market.

Europe Malware Analysis Market–Segmentation

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Component

Solution

Service

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Europe Malware analysis Market By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

