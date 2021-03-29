POS Software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3,718.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 10,171.9 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Rise in the concept of promoting electronic payments pertaining to rising digitalization and need to provide hassle-free service on real-time basis to end users are the major drivers propelling the growth of the POS software market. Nonetheless, the integration of advanced technologies such as biometric in POS and the development of mobile POS are drive the growth of the POS software market. Vendors of POS software are highly focused on offering advanced solutions and services to its customers, which is significantly driving the global POS software market.