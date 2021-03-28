Global Automotive Suspension Bushes Market Dynamics

The lifespan of Automotive Suspension Bushes primarily depends on the driving condition of vehicles. In good road conditions, Automotive Suspension Bushes exhibit a good lifespan of five to eight years. However, regular maintenance is required. On the other side, in bad road conditions, operational life of Automotive Suspension Bushes declines. This, in turn, gives a boost to the aftermarket segment in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market.

Moreover, increasing automotive production owing to numerous applications of vehicles in logistics sector has been the key factor boosting the growth of the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market.

However, the advent of SUVs has created a new challenge for the Automotive Suspension Bushes manufacturers across the globe. Nowadays, consumers are demanding reduced vibration, noise and harness. The aforementioned factors are expected to restrict the growth of the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market over the forecast years.

Introduction of new products and acquisition activities across the value chain of Automotive Suspension Bushes have been found to be the key trends identified in the global marketplace of suspension bushes. In the recent past, various prominent manufacturers have introduced new products and have also been found to be involved in acquisition activities.

Global Automotive Suspension Bushes Market Forecast

Among material type segments, the polyurethane segment is anticipated to wield major share in the overall Automotive Suspension Bushes market. The Polyurethane segment is anticipated to be followed by rubber and others segment. Polyurethane suspension bushes possess various advantages over their rubber counterparts, such as better load bearing capacity, higher cut, abrasion and tear resistance, etc.

China, in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market, is expected to register high sales during the forecast period and is also expected to remain a high value market. The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to witness an above-average CAGR in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market. In terms of market value, the top 3 countries are projected to account for more than 40% of the overall incremental opportunity created during the forecast period in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market.

