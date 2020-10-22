Latest KDMI Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Thin Wafer Market Forecast 2025 | KDMI

According to KD Market Insights the report provides a detailed and extensive analysis on global Thin Wafer Market 2025 that can be used to obtain a thorough understanding of the Thin Wafer industry, including the latest developments in the studied market. The report mainly studies the market size of Thin Wafer products/services, recent trends and status of growth, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as growth drivers, restraints), and industry news updates (such as mergers, acquisitions, and investments). The efficiency of the product/service will be further optimized by technical advancement and development, making it more broadly used in downstream applications.

The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and offers an in-depth overview of the market shifts due to pandemic, as well as a precise assessment of the studied market growth outlook.

Market Insights

Increasing adoption of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology in portable health monitoring devices, reducing the size of electronic devices, growing markets for smartphones and consumer electronics, and high levels of material savings are fueling the growth of the thin wafer market.

Rising adoption of Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) technology in portable health monitoring devices

Due to their growing adoption in applications such as portable medical devices, communication systems, and automotive sensor devices, the demand for MEMS is increasing. MEMS’s miniature design allows it to be used in almost all electronic devices, which contributes significantly to its adoption in different applications, thereby increasing the demand for MEMS in the semiconductor market. Not only do thin wafers support the trend of electronic device miniaturisation, but they also assist in the effective thermal management of such devices. Due to their increased use by health workers globally to tackle the virus, portable medical devices, there has been an increase in demand during this pandemic period, such as monitoring devices for patients. In addition, the increased global awareness of the situation with COVID-19 has created a huge demand for personal monitoring devices.

The growing demand for more compact and technologically advanced electronic devices among consumers is a major driver of growth in the global market for thin wafers. Increased use of mobile phones by individuals worldwide and an increasing number of users of electronic devices are factors that result in an increase in the size of the market. Wafer saves the material required for the production of the device, which is another factor that is expected to stimulate global market growth. Growing adoption among individuals of new technology in the developing world, as well as in developed countries, can boost the growth of the global market for thin wafers in the near future.

Market Segmentation:

By Wafer Size

-125mm

-200mm

-300mm

By Application

-Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

-Complementary Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors

-Radio-Frequency (RF) Devices

-Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs)

-Logic

-Interposers

Based on Geography, the global Thin Wafer Market is segmented into:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Aim of the study:

The study provides a detailed competitive landscape along with comprehensive analysis of product line, product innovation, technological development, business models, market share and size of global Thin Wafer Market. The report covers a study of recent industry trends, including product releases, mergers, acquisitions, alliances, joint ventures and collaborations. The study provides a futuristic understanding of business scenario for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

Leading players of Thin Wafer Market are as follows:

-SK Siltron

-Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

-Siltronic

-Sumco Corporation

-Globalwafers Co. Ltd.

-Suss Microtec

-Lintec Corporation

-Disco Corporation

-3M

-Applied Materials

-Other Major & Niche Players

The Following are the Key Features of global Thin Wafer Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Thin Wafer Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of Covid-19 on Global Thin Wafer Market and strategies for recovery?

What are the new trends influencing the growth of Thin Wafer Market?

How will revenue generation affect key players’ decision-making?

What are the major growth approaches used by players in the global Thin Wafer Market?

Which product holds the maximum share in relation to the current trends on the basis of the product type?

What are the regional tactics used for marketing their presence in a specific region by industry participants?

