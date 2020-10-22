Latest KDMI Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Parking Solutions Market Forecast 2025 | KDMI

According to KD Market Insights the report provides a detailed and extensive analysis on global Smart Parking Solutions Market 2025 that can be used to obtain a thorough understanding of the Smart Parking Solutions industry, including the latest developments in the studied market. The report mainly studies the market size of Smart Parking Solutions products/services, recent trends and status of growth, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as growth drivers, restraints), and industry news updates (such as mergers, acquisitions, and investments). The efficiency of the product/service will be further optimized by technical advancement and development, making it more broadly used in downstream applications.

The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and offers an in-depth overview of the market shifts due to pandemic, as well as a precise assessment of the studied market growth outlook.

Market Insights

Increase in Smart City Projects

The market for smart parking solutions is growing on the back of rise in smart city projects across various countries. The smart city projects provide advantages such as transport & traffic management, better security, waste management, helps in improving the lifestyle of the population and also contribute to the welfare of the environment. Thus, with the ongoing enhancement & advancement in smart parking solutions, the market is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the upcoming years. Moreover, the government initiatives regarding the smart city projects are providing immense growth opportunity for the market to grow in the near future.

Technological Advancements

With the rising penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud-based and wireless networking services, the smart parking solutions market is augmented to grow with a noteworthy rate. Thus, increasing usage of smartphones are providing accessibility to GPS, cloud software, and smart sensors, which is resulting in the improvement of systems that will assist drivers in detection of nearest empty parking spot. Further, these technological advancements are opening gateways to new opportunities for the market to grow over the forecast period.

Request Sample Report – https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3042

Market Segmentation:

By System Component & Services:

-Parking Software

–On-Premises

–Cloud Based

-System Devices

–Entry/Exit Terminals

–Card Readers

–Validation Solution

–Pay-on-Foot Station

–LPR System

–Others

-Professional Services

–Consulting

–Deployment & Customization

–Maintenance & Support

By Solutions:

– Access Control

– Parking Reservation Management

– Valet Parking Management

– Parking Guidance & Slot Management

– Others

By End-Use Vertical:

– Airports

– Government & Municipalities

– Corporate & Commercial Parks

– Commercial Institutions

– Healthcare

– Others

Based on Geography, the global Smart Parking Solutions Market is segmented into:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Aim of the study:

The study provides a detailed competitive landscape along with comprehensive analysis of product line, product innovation, technological development, business models, market share and size of global Smart Parking Solutions Market. The report covers a study of recent industry trends, including product releases, mergers, acquisitions, alliances, joint ventures and collaborations. The study provides a futuristic understanding of business scenario for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

Browse Full Report With TOC- https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/3042/smart-parking-solutions-market

-Amano McGann Inc.

-Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

-Cubic Corporation

-HUB Parking Technology

-SKIDATA AG

-FlowBird Group

-ABM Industries Incorporated

-Kapsch TrafficCom AG

-TIBA Parking LLC

-Kudelski SA

-Other Major & Niche Players

The Following are the Key Features of global Smart Parking Solutions Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Smart Parking Solutions Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of Covid-19 on Global Smart Parking Solutions Market and strategies for recovery?

What are the new trends influencing the growth of Smart Parking Solutions Market?

How will revenue generation affect key players’ decision-making?

What are the major growth approaches used by players in the global Smart Parking Solutions Market?

Which product holds the maximum share in relation to the current trends on the basis of the product type?

What are the regional tactics used for marketing their presence in a specific region by industry participants?

Check For Instant Discount – https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3042

Why Choose KD Market Insights?

We offer actionable outcomes that will help in timely decision making. Reports and presentations are rapidly delivered and concentrate on the company initiatives. KD Market Insights provides extensive data collection services and analysis, including cross-tabulation, in-depth data processing, and statistical analysis.

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant, and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com