Latest KDMI Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Power Plant Boiler Market Forecast 2025 | KDMI

According to KD Market Insights the report provides a detailed and extensive analysis on global Power Plant Boiler Market 2025 that can be used to obtain a thorough understanding of the Power Plant Boiler industry, including the latest developments in the studied market. The report mainly studies the market size of Power Plant Boiler products/services, recent trends and status of growth, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as growth drivers, restraints), and industry news updates (such as mergers, acquisitions, and investments). The efficiency of the product/service will be further optimized by technical advancement and development, making it more broadly used in downstream applications.

The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and offers an in-depth overview of the market shifts due to pandemic, as well as a precise assessment of the studied market growth outlook.

Increasing Demand for Electricity

Power station boilers are used for high-pressure steam production by different combustibles like coal, natural gas, petroleum and biomass, in order to generate electricity. The fastest-growing energy demand source is electricity. According to the IEA, the global demand for electricity in the Stated Policies scenario is projected to increase to 4.1% annually by 2020, twice as high as the primary energy demand. This increases the share of electricity from 20% in 2019 to 28% in 2020 in total energy consumption. Huge amounts of energy continue to be consumed by developed countries, thus increasing demand in developing countries. Increased revenues, increased industrial output, and growing services are boosting demand for electricity.

In addition, in the coming years, increasing dependence on electronic gadgets such as smartphones, smart automation, and others is likely to fuel power demand. Over the forecast period, the increasing power requirement is expected to provide a steady demand for the product.

Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries

The growth of the market is boosted by factors such as growing urbanization, increasing power demand, demand for coal fuel-based boilers, and the number of power capacity expansion projects. In addition, technological advancements and progress in the process of increasing efficiency and reducing carbon emissions are likely to drive innovation in the market. Despite concerns over high carbon emissions, the use of coal is likely to rise in the coming years. Governments worldwide seek various alternatives through the adoption of efficient coal-based pollution reduction technologies.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

-Pulverized Fuel Boiler

-Circulation Fluidized Bed Boiler

-Others

By Technology

-Subcritical

-Supercritical

-Ultra-Supercritical

By Fuel Type

-Coal

-Oil

-Gas

-Other

By Input Capacity

-< 10 MMBtu/Hr

-10-50 MMBtu/Hr

-50-100 MMBtu/Hr

-100-250 MMBtu/Hr

-250 MMBtu/Hr

Based on Geography, the global Power Plant Boiler Market is segmented into:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Aim of the study:

The study provides a detailed competitive landscape along with comprehensive analysis of product line, product innovation, technological development, business models, market share and size of global Power Plant Boiler Market. The report covers a study of recent industry trends, including product releases, mergers, acquisitions, alliances, joint ventures and collaborations. The study provides a futuristic understanding of business scenario for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

Leading players of Power Plant Boiler Market are as follows:

-Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.

-IHI Corporation

-Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

-Siemens AG

-Thermax Ltd.

-GE Power

-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

-Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

-Harbin Electric Corporation Co. Ltd.

-Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

-Other Major & Niche Players

The Following are the Key Features of global Power Plant Boiler Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Power Plant Boiler Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of Covid-19 on Global Power Plant Boiler Market and strategies for recovery?

What are the new trends influencing the growth of Power Plant Boiler Market?

How will revenue generation affect key players’ decision-making?

What are the major growth approaches used by players in the global Power Plant Boiler Market?

Which product holds the maximum share in relation to the current trends on the basis of the product type?

What are the regional tactics used for marketing their presence in a specific region by industry participants?

