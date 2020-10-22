Beauty Drinks Market: Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by focusing on top key players like BELLA BERRY, DYDO DRINCO, HANGZHOU NUTRITION BIOTECHNOLOGY, JUICE GENERATION

Beauty drinks are beverages that promote anti-aging, improve skin health, reduce acne, dark spots, and wrinkles. Beauty drinks are packed with essential nutrients, vitamins, collagen, peptides, proteins, and minerals that slow down aging and make the skin more radiant. They are usually formulated from botanical extracts of fruits and plants and fortified with essential minerals and vitamins. Some beauty drinks also act as detox drinks and are responsible for having a detoxifying effect on the skin. Besides promoting beauty, regular consumption of beauty drinks ensures holistic health.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: BELLA BERRY, DYDO DRINCO, HANGZHOU NUTRITION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. LTD, JUICE GENERATION, LACKA FOODS LIMITED, MYDRINK BEVERAGES, SANOFI, SAPPE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, SHISEIDO CO. LTD, VITAL PROTEIN

What is the Dynamics of Beauty Drinks Market?

Unhealthy food choices, hectic lifestyles, and sleep deprivation are some factors that have substantially contributed to premature aging. While constant exposure to pollution and harsh UV rays has been a significant cause behind dark spots and wrinkles on the skin. A considerable proportion of urban and city dwellers are subjected to toxic air and harmful pollutants, which are responsible for accelerating the process of aging. The rising prevalence of premature aging has generated significant demand for beauty drinks. Consumers in the age group of 16-35 years are anticipated to be significant consumers of beauty drinks. The growing consciousness among the younger generation about one’s looks and willingness to spend on beautification products is likely to spur the growth of the beauty drinks market in the future. As Millenials scout for hassle-free and effective ways of achieving radiant and flawless skin, the demand for beauty drinks is expected to swell in the future.

What is the SCOPE of Beauty Drinks Market?

The “Global Beauty Drinks Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the beauty drinks market with detailed market segmentation by product type, ingredient type, demographic consumption, and geography. The global beauty drinks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading beauty drinks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global beauty drinks market is segmented on the basis of product type, ingredient type, and demographic consumption. On the basis of product type, the beauty drinks market is segmented into, anti-ageing, radiance, detoxification, vitality. On the basis of ingredient type, the market is bifurcated into, collagen, vitamins, minerals, and others. Based on demographic consumption, the global beauty drinks market is segmented into, younger women, teenager, and mature women.

What is the Regional Framework of Beauty Drinks Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global beauty drinks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The beauty drinks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

