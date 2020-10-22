Milk is a white liquid food produced by the mammary glands of mammals which is rich in nutrients. Milk contains two major protein casein and whey. There are also different types of casein and beta-casein is one of its category. A2 milk is a variant of beta-casein. A2 milk is acquired from specific breeds of cows that only produce the beta-casein protein in their milk. A2 milk is easier on digestion and healthier. A2 milk is rich with nutrients such as calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and protein.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd (FCGHA.NZ), FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul), Nestle S.A., Provilac, Ripley Farms, Taw River Dairy, The A2 Milk Company Limited, Urban Farms Milk, Vinamilk

What is the Dynamics of A2 Milk Market?

The increasing rate of health issue due to the consumption of regular or A1 milk worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for A2 milk market. Moreover, the player in this field is expanding the portfolio of A2 milk product such as baby food, infant formula, cheese, yogurt, etc. Due to escalating in A2 milk variants it is expected to fuel the A2 milk market. Furthermore, the nutritional value of A2 milk is much higher than regular or A1 milk due to which it is projected to influence the A2 milk market significantly. The rise in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores as well as online retailing is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the A2 milk market.

What is the SCOPE of A2 Milk Market?

The “Global A2 Milk Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the A2 milk industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of A2 milk market with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, packaging, distribution channel category and geography. The global A2 milk market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading A2 milk market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global A2 milk market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, application, packaging, distribution channel and category. Based on nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on form, the market is segmented into liquid and powder. On the basis of application the market is segmented into infant formula, dairy products, bakery & confectionery and milk & milk-based beverages. On the basis of packaging the market is segmented into glass bottles, plastic bottles & pouches, carton packaging and cans. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience & grocery stores, online stores and others. On the basis of category the market is segmented into guernsey, jersey, holstein, brown swiss and others.

What is the Regional Framework of A2 Milk Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global A2 milk market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The A2 milk market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. A2 MILK MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. A2 MILK MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. A2 MILK MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. A2 MILK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – NATURE

8. A2 MILK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FORM

9. A2 MILK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. A2 MILK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PACKAGING

