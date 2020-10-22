The report titled “Alternative Waters Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Alternative Waters market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Alternative Waters industry. Growth of the overall Alternative Waters market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Alternative Waters Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Alternative Waters industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Alternative Waters market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

VITA COCO

Pepsico

Coca-Cola

Green Coco Europe

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

UFC Coconut Water

Edward & Sons

Maverick Brands

Amy & Brian

CHI Coconut Water

Grupo Serigy

Sococo

PECU

Koh Coconut

CocoJal

Caliwater

Sibberi

Steaz

DRINKmaple

Harmless Harvest

World Waters

ARTY Water Company

DrinkSEVA

Oviva Maple Water Company. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Alternative Waters market is segmented into

Coconut Water

Maple Water

Birch Water

Artichoke Water

Others Based on Application Alternative Waters market is segmented into

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales