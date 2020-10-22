KDMI Latest Report – What is the impact of Coronavirus {COVID -19} on Enterprise Mobility Management Market Growth and Forecast by 2025

According to KD Market Insights the report provides a detailed and extensive analysis on global Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2025 that can be used to obtain a thorough understanding of the Enterprise Mobility Management industry, including the latest developments in the studied market. The report mainly studies the market size of Enterprise Mobility Management products/services, recent trends and status of growth, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as growth drivers, restraints), and industry news updates (such as mergers, acquisitions, and investments). The efficiency of the product/service will be further optimized by technical advancement and development, making it more broadly used in downstream applications.

The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and offers an in-depth overview of the market shifts due to pandemic, as well as a precise assessment of the studied market growth outlook.

Market Insights

Due to some of the major enterprise trends, such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, in which companies allow employees to use their devices for enterprise-related work, EMM solutions are gaining prominence. Mobile devices are almost omnipresent in consumer use and display similar business trends. Therefore, the deployment of appropriate controls in companies is expected to take advantage of the opportunities offered by mobility, while ensuring that sensitive data and devices are protected. In addition, the growth of mobile devices as the preferred internet access medium, enterprise data, and various other information drives the penetration of mobile devices across the enterprise space, further driving demand for solutions for enterprise mobility management. Moreover, the growth in smartphones worldwide and the penetration of internet connectivity into these devices are expected to propel the BYOD trend among businesses.

Multiple applications are shifting to the cloud and ease of access via mobile equipment, coupled with an increasing number of mobile devices as the preferred medium for accessing the internet, and various other information around the world, are key factors expected to drive growth in the global enterprise mobility management market. In addition , the increasing adoption of a secure IT infrastructure to support mobile workers, coupled with a growing trend in technology consumption, are some other factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global market for enterprise mobility management. In addition, the increasing number of social media business applications and the increasing number of mobile applications are some other factors that are expected to drive target market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Operating System

iOS and Mac OS

Android

Blackberry

Windows

Others

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Device

Tablet

Laptop

Smartphone

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Education

Travel and Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Businesses

Based on Geography, the global Enterprise Mobility Management Market is segmented into:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Aim of the study:

The study provides a detailed competitive landscape along with comprehensive analysis of product line, product innovation, technological development, business models, market share and size of global Enterprise Mobility Management Market. The report covers a study of recent industry trends, including product releases, mergers, acquisitions, alliances, joint ventures and collaborations. The study provides a futuristic understanding of business scenario for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

Leading players of Enterprise Mobility Management Market are as follows:

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Mobile Iron

Citrix Systems Inc.

Amtel Inc.

SAP SE

VMware Inc. (AirWatch)

Good Technology

SOTI

HyperOffice

Other Major & Niche Players

The Following are the Key Features of global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Enterprise Mobility Management Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of Covid-19 on Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market and strategies for recovery?

What are the new trends influencing the growth of Enterprise Mobility Management Market?

How will revenue generation affect key players’ decision-making?

What are the major growth approaches used by players in the global Enterprise Mobility Management Market?

Which product holds the maximum share in relation to the current trends on the basis of the product type?

What are the regional tactics used for marketing their presence in a specific region by industry participants?

