There’s no vaccine to prevent stupidity | Mulshine

This was as clear an example of life imitating art as I’ve ever seen. I’m talking about Newsmax host Rob Schmitt. As he was discussing COVID vaccines with a top epidemiologist last week, Schmitt raised the question of whether vaccines go “against nature.”

https://www.baystatebikemonth.org/jeffrey234/formula_1_live_streams_reddit-_watch_british_grand_prix_2021_live_stream

https://www.slt.org.au/straegvdd23/formula_one_streams_reddit-_watch_british_grand_prix_2021_live_stream

https://www.baystatebikemonth.org/jeffrey234/full-race_2021_british_grand_prix_crackstreams_live_stream_reddit

https://www.slt.org.au/straegvdd23/full-race_2021_british_grand_prix_crackstreams_live_stream_reddit

https://www.baystatebikemonth.org/jeffrey234/watch_british_grand_prix_2021_live_stream_reddit_online_updates_free_tv_coverage

https://www.slt.org.au/straegvdd23/watch_british_grand_prix_2021_live_stream_reddit_online_updates_free_tv_coverage

https://www.baystatebikemonth.org/jeffrey234/reddit_streams_watch_f1_british_grand_prix_2021_live_stream_free_tv

https://www.slt.org.au/straegvdd23/reddit_streams_watch_f1_british_grand_prix_2021_live_stream_free_tv

https://www.baystatebikemonth.org/jeffrey234/f1_british_gp_2021_live_stream_online_reddit_free_7_18_21

https://www.slt.org.au/straegvdd23/f1_british_gp_2021_live_stream_online_reddit_free_7_18_21

https://www.baystatebikemonth.org/jeffrey234/crackstreams_f1_british_grand_prix_2021_live_stream_reddit_free_7_18_2021

https://www.slt.org.au/straegvdd23/crackstreams_f1_british_grand_prix_2021_live_stream_reddit_free_7_18_2021

https://www.baystatebikemonth.org/jeffrey234/formula_1_live_stream_reddit_how_to_watch_british_grand_prix_2021_online

https://www.slt.org.au/straegvdd23/formula_1_live_stream_reddit_how_to_watch_british_grand_prix_2021_online

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/college/penn-state/board/willard-steps-102847/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/college/utah-state/Board/Aggie-Sports-105832/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Football-Class-7A-106025/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/college/ucla/board/ucla-baseball-105293/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/basketball-102713/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-class-a-103923/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/basketball-class-7a-106089/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-live-stream-reddit-167925329/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-live-streaming-online-free-tv-channels-167925336/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-online-race-167925342/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/f1-streams-reddit-watch-f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-167925345/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/streams-british-gp-2021-full-race-reddit-live-streaming-free-167925347/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-online-on-reddit-167925351/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/british-grand-prix-2021-full-race-live-stream-reddit-online-free-167925354/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/check-f1-british-grand-prix-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channel-167925357/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/f1-british-grand-prix-free-live-stream-7182021-167925367/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925371/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-free-viewing-guide-167925372/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/formula-1-live-stream-reddit-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925376/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/formula-one-live-reddit-free-watch-british-grand-prix-2021-live-167925380/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/broadcast-watch-2021-british-grand-prix-live-stream-free-167925383/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/buffstreams-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-streaming-reddit-167925388/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/watch-f1-2021-british-grand-prix-live-freesunday-18-july-2021-167925396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/f1-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-full-racing-update-tv-167925404/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/how-to-watch-f1-british-grand-prix-2021-live-stream-online-free-167925410/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/2021-british-grand-prix-full-race-live-stream-reddit-71821-167925413/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/f1-buffstreams-british-gp-2021-live-stream-online-reddit-167925419/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/103923/contents/formula-1-streams-reddit-watch-formula-one-live-stream-reddit-167925424/

Of course they do. Nothing is more natural than death and disease. The vaccines prevent that.

That didn’t stop Schmitt from offering his observation that: “maybe there’s just an ebb-and-flow to life where something’s supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people, and that’s just kind of the way evolution goes. Vaccines kind of stand in the way of that.”

I doubt if this talking head has ever been to a Buffett concert. If he had, he would realize he was channeling the lyrics to the song “Permanent Reminder of a Temporary Feeling.”

“Evolution can be mean,” Jimmy sings. “There’s no dumbass vaccine.”

Buffett got that right. There’s no vaccine to prevent stupidity. If there were, we might have been spared the current anti-vaccination movement.

That movement has its roots in a study published in the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet in 1998. The author, Dr. Anthony Wakefield, claimed to have found that autism was caused by the MMR vaccine given to infants.

The study had numerous flaws, one of which was Wakefield’s failure to disclose his conflicts of interest. The Lancet retracted the article after Sunday Times reporter Brian Deer found that lawyers had paid Wakefield the equivalent of half a million bucks to promote a scare that had no basis in science.

2020-06-16 Governor Phil Murphy coronavirus press briefing

Wakefield lost his medical license, but the damage was done. Great numbers of gullible souls had come to believe that vaccines do more harm than good.

These boobs are on both sides of the political spectrum. On the right, there were the idiots at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference who cheered the announcement that some states have vaccination rates lower than expected.

They did so even though the keynote speaker at the convention, Donald Trump, spent considerable time patting himself on the back for his role in hurrying the vaccine into production.

Meanwhile on the left there’s a Kennedy, as there always seems to be. Robert Kennedy Jr. heads the Children’s Health Defense, a fund-raising effort masquerading as an anti-vaxx movement.

On its site, the group promoted a May rally on the Rutgers campus opposing what it terms “mandatory” vaccines for students.

Mandatory? University attendance is voluntary, not mandatory. A college has the right to require you don’t spread disease on the campus.

Kennedy’s behavior has been so bad that it outrages even the other Kennedys. In 2019 three of them authored an open letter in which they said their relative “has helped to spread dangerous misinformation over social media and is complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines”

That science, like all science, can be reduced to numbers. The numbers say that vaccines do infinitely more good than harm.

“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC said. “We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk.”

For further proof, do a web search on some variant of “Anti-vaxxer comes down with COVID.” You’ll get plenty of hits. (Including some who really got a permanent reminder of the reasons for getting vaccinated as well as this one about a doctor who has to treat COVID patients who fell for the anti-vaxx rhetoric and now regret it.)

I know a number of adults who for various reasons have chosen not to get vaccinated. That seems silly to me, but it’s their choice.

However there was a report the other day that about 30 percent of those detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, otherwise known as ICE, are refusing to get vaccinated.

I recently visited one of the countries from which many of those detainees come. To get into Guatemala, I had to show proof of vaccination. If I didn’t, my option was to go back to my home country.

I think ICE detainees should have the same option: Either get vaccinated or return to their native countries.

But if a detainee happens to spread COVID in the detention facilities, then the rest of us have to pay for the medical care of all involved.

Then there are those health-care workers who don’t want to get vaccinated. They may come into contact with patients who for various reasons have compromised immune systems. Don’t want to get vaccinated? Find another job.

It’s a free country – and a lot more free now that the COVID vaccine has come along.

As Buffett sang, there’s no vaccine for stupidity. But thanks to the COVID vaccine, Buffett is back on tour.

“Get that vaccine,” he told the crowd at a recent concert in Nashville. “There were days when I didn’t know whether or where we would ever play again.”

Me, too. But I’ll be at his concert in Camden next month.

I don’t know whether he’ll play “Permanent Reminder of a Temporary Feeling.”

But it would be the perfect song for the occasion.