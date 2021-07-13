Fashion show — called ‘I Love Me and My Disability’ — will celebrate everyone, organizer says. The I Love Me and My Disability Fashion Event promises to be just that, an organizer said this week.

The show features 16 contestants — ranging from toddlers to young adults, all with disabilities — strutting up and down a catwalk in an array of donated fashions.

The charity event will be held Saturday at the Landis Theater in Vineland and will also be streamed online. It will benefit From We Can’t to We Can, a nonprofit started by a Cumberland County 20-year-old who has also created a comic book series four years ago featuring superheroes with disabilities. The goal, she says, is to highlight challenges these children and young adults face and overcome.

“In a world where they’re forced to look at their disabilities and what they can’t do, this is their time to shine, to show who they are,” said Trinity Jadgeo, 20, of Vineland who started the charity and created the comic books. “We have 16 contestants, ranging in all types of disabilities. It’s just an expression of being proud of who they are.”

Jadgeo also had a personal reason for starting her nonprofit. Her best friend Alexus Dick, 20, has a debilitating illness with no cure.

Trinity Jagdeo and her best friend Alexus Dick. Jagdeo created a comic book series featuring a superhero with disabilities to inspire Alexus who has a debilitating muscle disease.

“I couldn’t just sit there and do nothing about it, knowing what I’ve witnessed with my best friend,” she said. “It opened my eyes about having a disability in a world that doesn’t cater to disabilities.”

Jadgeo said all of the clothes the models will wear Saturday were donated by local merchants. Food and beverages were also donated. Even though she bills the event as a contest, she said everyone who participates will be a winner.

“At the end of the event, everyone is going to get a customized trophy,” she said. “It’s just an expression of being proud of who they are. That’s why we put it in the title, Me and My Disability. This event is solely about them.”

Jadgeo said each model will wear two outfits. She said local makeup artists and hair stylists have also volunteered to make sure the participants are glammed up.