UFC 264 full Fight Live Stream on Reddit: How to watch McGregor vs Poirier 3

Welcome everyone to watch the great competition of UFC 264, watch McGregor vs Poirier 3 Full Fight in 4k HD Video. The UFC 264 live stream gives is the record of The Notorious One, who’s looking to break the tie against a long-time rival. Yes, this card is headlined by Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon, and he is hoping McGregor vs Poirier 3 will end differently than his last match. UFC 264 live stream: How to watch McGregor vs Poirier 3 online and start time

Conor McGregor makes his second octagon appearance of 2021 in the UFC 264 live stream And it seems like McGregor couldn’t wait. After their fight this past January, McGregor was handed a 180-day medical suspension, due to losing that match by getting knocked out in the second round. So, it’s six months later, and McGregor’s back to avenge that loss.

UFC 264 time and date

The UFC 264 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 10.

Poirier vs McGregor 3 ring-walks should happen at around midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT.

The preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET, and the second prelim card begins at 8 p.m..

The event is going to be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Poirier could have followed their last match with a fight for the vacated lightweight title after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired. Instead, he chose the idea of a big-money rubber-match against McGregor.

This match has a bit of drama going into it, as Tuesday saw McGregor post what would appear to be a screenshot of an Instagram DM request from Poirier’s wife Jolie Porter, on his twitter account. It was likely a fake, and we’ve yet to see official word from Poirier regarding it. Better to ignore these shenanigans, we guess.

A stacked UFC 264 card topped by McGregor vs Poirier 3 gets underway on Saturday night at the full capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With both Conor "Notorious" McGregor and Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier eager to settle the score, this hotly-anticipated trilogy fight could go down in UFC history.

Ireland’s Conor McGregor and America’s Dustin Poirier first met at UFC 178 in September 2014. Back then, the “Notorious” stopped Poirier in just one minute 46 seconds via TKO, putting the confident Irishman on the path to global megastardom.

Six years later, Poirier got his revenge, winning the rematch at UFC 257. “I’m gutted, it’s a tough one to swallow,” a shocked McGregor said moment after leaving the Octagon. Now, it’s time to complete the trilogy with a history-making night of MMA in Las Vegas.

Victory for McGregor would spell redemption for the Irish legend and could reignite his flagging UFC career, while a win for Dustin Poirier would likely deliver a title shot, so there's a huge amount at stake for both fighters.

The main card begins at 3am BST.

MMA fans who are lucky enough to live in Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain can watch the UFC 264 – including McGregor vs Poirier 3 – free with a DAZN free trial.

This is because DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 264 live in selected European countries.

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.

The main card kicks off around 4am CET / 3am BST.

The main card kicks off around 4am CET / 3am BST.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 264 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country.

