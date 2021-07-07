Devils owners to run legendary NYC skating rink after city fired Donald Trump’s organization. The Devils’ owners are part of a group tabbed to operate Wollman Rink in Central Park after New York City fired the Trump Organization.

David Blitzer and Josh Harris will be part of Wollman Rink Partners through their entertainment company, according to The New York Post. The new operator was selected following a bidding process after Mayor Bill de Blasio severed contracts with former President Donald Trump’s empire, which had run the rink and other attractions in the city, after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The new group has signed a five-year deal with the option for a six-month extension.

The revitalization of Wollman Rink was one of the pillars of Trump’s pre-White House mystique.

From The Post:

The reconstruction of Wollman Rink in the 1980s had been an embarrassing, multimillion-dollar boondoggle for then-Mayor Ed Koch. Then in the summer of 1986, Trump, whose office is near Central Park, jumped into the fray and offered to rebuild the rink in time for the fall with a new, smaller budget. His contractors ended up completing the project below the $3 million price tag.

Even Koch, who was feuding with Trump at the time, joked, “I am now renting him out to other cities.”

The reopening of the rink was a PR bonanza for Trump — and his contract with the city to run it lasted more than three decades.

The Trump Organization has already sued the city over the termination of its contract to run the Bronx Ferry Point golf course. It also operated Lasker Rink and Carousel, also in Central Park.

