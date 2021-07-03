Watch live boxing on DAZN
Chris Colbert is the latest New York fighter trying to make a massive impression on the sport of boxing. From the region that produced Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe, Colbert is Brooklyn’s newest fighting hero. With only 15 bouts under his wing, Colbert has already made a big impression as he holds the WBA interim super-featherweight title with bigger prizes still in sight.
Next up for the talented Colbert is Mongolia’s Tugstsogt Nyambayar. An outstanding vested fighter, Nyambayar is pursuing the highest honours in the pro game as he looks to bounce back from a loss against Gary Russell Jr last year. Taking down the promising Colbert would be the perfect platform to push on for boxing’s biggest prizes.
Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar start time
- Date: Saturday, July 3rd
- Time: 5pm PT/ 8pm ET/ 1am BST
Colbert and Nyambayar are expected to enter the ring at around 8pm PT/ 11pm ET/4am BST for the card’s main event but that depends on the length of the other main bouts.
How to watch, live stream Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar
You can watch the Colbert vs. Nyambayar event live on Showtime. Fite TV will show the fight in the U.K.
Where is Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar?
Colbert vs. Tugstsogt is taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Chris Colbert record and bio
- Nationality: American
- Born: September 27th, 1996
- Height: 5ft 8ins
- Reach: 71ins
- Total fights: 15
- Record: 15-0 with 6 Knockouts
Tugstsogt Nyambayar record and bio
- Nationality: Mongolian
- Born: 23rd June, 1992
- Height: 5ft 8ins
- Reach: 68ins
- Total fights: 13
- Record: 12-1 with 9 knockouts
Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar fight card
- Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar for Colbert’s WBA interim super-featherweight title
- Michel Rivera vs. Jon Fernandez
- Angel Alejandro vs. Rudy Ochoa
- Shon Mondragon vs. Jose Perez
- Gabriela Fundora vs. Indeya Smith
- Daniel Garcia vs. Gabe Sandoval
- Rajon Chance vs. Marco Lara
- Anthony Cuba vs. William Flenoy