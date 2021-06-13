Juneteenth should become America’s other Independence Day | Opinion. New Jersey will officially celebrate its first Juneteenth on June 18. But it’s a state holiday, not a national one, at least not yet.

National holidays are important symbolic markers that give disparate members of national communities a sense of common history and identity. Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who regularly introduces legislation calling for the observation of Juneteenth as a national holiday, has remarked “there needs to be a reckoning, an effort to unify. One thing about national holidays, they help educate people about what the story is.”

In less than a month, America will celebrate July 4 with fireworks and much fanfare. Thirteen years before the French Revolution, America’s Declaration of Independence from the imperial grip of England became an important moment in the history of democratic revolutions. However, as African American scholar W.E.B. Du Bois pointed out, there was a “blind spot” in the American Revolution.

The visionary words in the Declaration of Independence, “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” did not apply to Americans of African descent. Speaking in 1852, Frederick Douglass, a former slave, abolitionist and champion of women’s suffrage, asked “What to the American slave, is your 4th of July?”

For Douglass, the day revealed to him the “gross injustice and cruelty to which he is a constant victim.” His words capture the contradiction that lies at the heart of America’s fragile democratic experiment. Thomas Jefferson, a founder of America who penned those famous words on liberty and freedom, embodied that very contradiction in his own life. While advocating for the noble principles of freedom and liberty, he simultaneously enslaved over 600 people throughout his lifetime.

The belief that “America is the land of the free and the home of the brave” is deeply embedded in the American psyche. However, freedom is an evolving and contested idea. As enslaved people, Blacks did not enjoy the protections, entitlements and privileges afforded by the Constitution. As the historian John Hope Franklin observed, the Black experience in America unfolded in the “theater of the absurd.” Nevertheless, within that hostile and alienating environment, enslaved Americans created spaces of meaning, hope and struggle.

Slavery came to an end in the United States after a long struggle waged by the Black community and their allies to abolish this oppressive institution. From Toussaint Louverture’s heroic struggles for freedom in Haiti; to the rebellions of Nat Turner, Denmark Vesey and Jemmy Cato in South Carolina; to the courageous activism of abolitionists like Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth; and the support of white allies like William Lloyd Garrison and John Brown, numerous activists worked tirelessly for centuries to destroy slavery, with many making the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives.

On June 19, 1865, two months after the Civil War ended, and almost two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the news that slavery had been abolished reached enslaved communities in Texas. This day, called Juneteenth, has long been observed by the Black community as a symbol of liberation.

A national Juneteenth commemoration would offer Americans of all backgrounds an opportunity to reflect on the painful legacy of slavery, and remind us that America is a work in progress. It would create a platform to work together to overcome the fissures and divisions that still haunt us as nation. As Annette Gordon-Reed observes in her book On Juneteenth, “Juneteenth was never about commemorating a delayed Proclamation, but about celebrating a people’s enduring spirit.”

The spirit of Juneteenth is captured by a flag developed by the National Juneteenth Observation Foundation. According to its creator, Ben Haith, the flag’s bursting star and the colors of red, white, and blue symbolize freedom and a new beginning for African Americans.

Juneteenth flag

The Juneteenth flag, created by the National Juneteenth Observation Foundation, symbolize freedom and a new beginning for African Americans. ( Wikipedia)

A worldwide reckoning of the effects of racism was ignited last year by Darnella Frazier’s courageous filming of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The tragic killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and numerous others whose lives were tragically cut short have once again brought to the fore the bitter reality that the constitutional promises of freedom and liberty remain an elusive ideal for many African Americans.

In this climate, a growing demand has emerged among activists, corporate leaders and elected officials to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday. Doing so would make an important symbolic contribution toward building a new narrative, one that comes to terms with the contradictions that lie at the heart of the American experiment.

The holiday of Juneteenth would be both a national celebration of freedom, as well as a reminder that the struggle for freedom continues. It would galvanize Americans of all races and creeds to continue the challenging work that lies ahead if we as a nation are to live up to the ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.