One Morris County school district has come up with a third alternative, after angry parents confronted the school board over its recent decision to rename the October holiday. What to call Columbus Day? One N.J. school board, facing backlash, leaves it blank. Columbus Day? Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

Now, Randolph Township’s public school calendar will no longer list any holiday by name. Instead, they’ll be labeled generically — just as a “Day Off,” with no description of the reason behind it.

That’s whether the break from school is to recognize a controversial 15th-century Italian explorer, or the Jewish high holy days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur — or, more prosaically, two days of teachers conferences held in November.

On Thursday, Randolph school directors voted unanimously to keep specific holidays off the school calendar, a decision they made during a raucous meeting in which residents bristled over the district’s handling of Columbus Day.

Many generations were taught that Christopher Columbus was the brave explorer who sailed the ocean blue and “discovered” the New World, and his legacy is dear to many Italian Americans. But his standing as figure of reverence has increasingly fallen into question as historical focus shifts from European colonizers to their native victims.

In May, the school board decided to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the school calendar, a move that some states and at least two New Jersey communities — Newark and Princeton — have already embraced.

In Randolph, residents unhappy with the renaming turned out for Thursday’s meeting. They charged the vote was taken without public input and was insulting to Italian Americans and their contributions to the country.

“I would like to think that the removal of Columbus Day was simply based on a lack of understanding,” Franco Piarulli, a parent, told the board, according to an audio recording of the meeting. “Either that or Italian Americans are simply not part of your definition of inclusion.”

During the meeting, Columbus Day supporters shouted at school board members and school officials pleaded for better decorum. The audience reached 125 people, and officials several times called for security to escort people out of the building, though no one was ultimately physically removed, according to TAPinto Randolph, a local news site.

School board member Susan DeVito said that as more is learned about Columbus, it raises questions about whether he should be celebrated with a holiday.

“We need to use that knowledge to be on the right side of history,” DeVito said. “Just because his name has always been on the calendar doesn’t mean it always should be.”

School board members cast removing all holidays from the calendar as a compromise that sought to avoid controversy.

“If we don’t have anything on this calendar, then we don’t have to have anyone [with] hurt feelings,” said board member Dorene Roche.

Audience members reacted in anger after the vote, with one man calling out, “What just happened?”

Fights over Columbus Day has been seen before in New Jersey, which has one of the largest Italian American populations in the United States. In 2019, Glen Rock’s borough council voted against renaming the holiday following a 90-minute, standing room only debate.