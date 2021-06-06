Partake Brewing rolls out limited-edition Peach Gose beer. Partake Brewing is bringing delicious, non-alcoholic beer to the U.S. just in time for summer, but that’s not the only surprise the company has planned for us this year. The craft beer brand is also rolling out a limited-edition release that’s sure to appeal to fans of fruit-flavored beer: Peach Gose.

One of the company’s seasonal varieties, Peach Gose boasts a crisp, tart taste that’s as refreshing as it is distinct. Those looking to try something new from the brand will no doubt see how the peach flavor stands out from the rest of its offerings. And who doesn’t love to spice things up by trying a new summer treat?

Peach Gose joins the rest of Partake Brewing’s lineup, which includes its staples — Pale, IPA, Blonde, Red, and Dark — as well as Radler, its other limited-edition craft beer. Like the other options from the company, Peach Gose is low-calorie, and it has all-natural ingredients.

Partake Brewing founder and CEO, Ted Fleming, is especially excited about this new launch — along with how quickly the company’s non-alcoholic beer is catching on:

“We crafted Partake to cultivate inclusivity and sociability no matter what you choose to drink and because of that, we’re so excited to provide Partake loyalists with a pre-order option of our long-awaited and highly in-demand Peach Gose. When we launched this peach brew earlier this year, we had no idea how quickly it would gain traction and ultimately sell out within a few days. It is our hope with this pre-sale we can offer our seasonal favorite to both the Peach Gose fanatics and those looking to discover a great tasting beer.”

Where to find Partake Brewing’s Peach Gose beer

Partake Brewing’s move to release Peach Gose follows positive reactions to its original launch back in March. Since it’ll only be available for a short time, those who enjoyed the flavor will want to act quickly to successfully snag a pack.

Pre-sale options for the seasonal beer began earlier this week, and interested parties can pre-order 12 packs of this fruit-flavored release on the company’s website. It’s $29.99 per pack, meaning this offering is both delicious and budget-friendly.

Partake Brewing will be offering Peach Gose while supplies last, and there’s no indication of when that well could dry up. The best bet for anyone hoping to grab a few cans of this limited release would be to order them ASAP. (Your stomach will thank you for it later.)

Would you try peach-flavored craft beer? Are you planning on picking up anything from Partake Brewing this summer? Let us know in the comments below!

Sweet summer sips: The best drinks to enjoy this summer 2021

Summer 2021 is quickly approaching. What will you be sipping while enjoying the sun this season? Below, we round up the best drinks you’ll want in your drink fridge ASAP.

Last summer (yes, summer 2020) was horrible. Most of us were stuck at home, not able to travel or see friends or family. Let’s not even think about it! Instead, let’s move forward. A fun summer season is ahead, and you’ll want to welcome it with a fridge that isn’t lacking tasty, refreshing sips.

Over the past several weeks, we’ve received cool, unique, and oh so refreshing beverages! Some have made the list, others have not. Whether you enjoy fruity drinks, better-for-you sips, or something that tastes best cold, we have a mixed variety of suggestions for you. We leave no taste buds out!

MORE: Which Top Chef winner is in Lucifer season 5 part 2?

Grabbing drinks for your personal fridge, a summer party, or a little of both? Let’s get right to it!

The best drinks of summer 2021

Vita Coco Boosted

I sipped Vita Coco Boosted with caution. I’ll be honest, I’ve never been a huge fan of the brand. However, I’m all for drinks with a boost these days and the flavors seemed promising. I’m glad I’m a foodie that’s always down to sample anything!

“Vita Coco Boosted is the first coconut water-powered MCT beverage that provides sustained energy for your body and mind.”

My favorite thing about this beverage is that it has all the benefits we seek, without the jitters or crash — because nothing is worse than this! These are going to come in handy over the summer to boost your energy due to the summer heat.

Now, they’re not for everyone. If you’re already a fan of Vita Coco, you’re sure to enjoy! If not (like I was), give them a shot! You may have just discovered your new favorite drink.

Stella Artois Solstice Lager

I LOVE Stella Artois, so you already know I was eager to try these when they arrived. Just as I expected, Stella Artois Solstice Lager is smooth (triple filtered) and refreshing as ever. The taste you’re used to is balanced with citrus essences. If there’s a single drink on this list made for the summer, it’s this one!

Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer

The Austin-based Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer is featured in our Spring 2021 drinks roundup, so if we’re mentioning it again, you know it’s one of our favorite drinks! The recently released 12-pack features Mango Raspberry, Blood Orange, and other refreshing flavors.

PRESS

PRESS is new on our list (and taste buds), but we’re glad to have learned about it! The brand agrees that it’s time to celebrate brighter days ahead (both literally and figuratively), because we are due for a fun summer!

The seltzer brand is female-founded and recently launched its new Select Variety Pack, debuting new flavor pairings. Some of my favorite flavors include Pear Chamomile (sweet, soft, easy-sipping) and the Pineapple Basil (fruity, refreshing).

Find the PRESS variety pack at Instacart and Gopuff.

Sound Sparkling Tea and Sound Sparkling Water

Sparkling tea, anyone? Now, I haven’t sampled too many sparkling teas, but I’ve enjoyed each one, and Sound is a new favorite. I just love the unique flavors (and how you can actually taste them)!

With its sparkling bubbles and refreshing flavors, it’s a great substitute for alcoholic beverages if you’re not into the latter. The brand offers both caffeinated and caffeine-free options.

From the Sound Sparkling Water line, my two favorite flavors are Blueberry Cinnamon Hibiscus Tea and Blood Orange Vanilla Black Tea — I couldn’t pick between the two!

From the Sound Sparkling Tea line, my favorite is the Sparkling Green Tea Mint Grapefruit. Honestly, I can drink green tea all day, every day, hot or cold, it doesn’t get old. But I LOVE this version to switch things up a bit.

Angry Orchard Mix Variety Pack

We’ve got another repeat favorite! Angry Orchard is definitely a summer drink must-have, particularly this new variety pack. My two favorite flavors are Peach Mango and Strawberry.

Gold Peak

Gold Peak sweet tea is a must-have every summer, no one knows sweet tea better than Texas, and Gold Peak is a favorite! From Green Tea, Georgia Peach Tea, and Extra Sweet Tea, the brand has many deliciously refreshing flavors to select from.