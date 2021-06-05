Putin sees ‘double standard’ in US Capitol rebellion prosecutions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the United States of double requirements for its remedy of the Capitol rioters.

He stated it turned into incorrect for the United States to criticise crackdowns on anti-authorities protests overseas, whilst prosecuting Americans with “political demands”.

Speaking at a commercial enterprise discussion board in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set expectancies low for his summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland.

He stated he anticipated no breakthroughs while the 2 meet on sixteen June.

He additionally denied pointers that current cyber-assaults on US corporations had originated in Russia, and rejected claims that Moscow had meddled in American elections.

What did Putin imply through ‘double requirements’?

Mr Putin reserved a number of his maximum stinging grievance for US condemnation of a crackdown on anti-authorities protests through Moscow’s nearby ally, Belarus. He hit again through suggesting the United States Capitol rioters have been being dealt with unfairly.

Belarus TV confession turned into forced, own circle of relatives says

The storming of the United States Capitol

“They were not only a crowd of robbers and rioters,” Mr Putin stated of the Trump supporters who stormed Congress on 6 January and quickly suspended a consultation to certify Mr Biden because the winner of final November’s election. “Those humans had include political demands.”

When the discussion board moderator on the St Petersburg International Economic Forum recommended Mr Putin’s feedback approximately the Capitol rebellion ought to see him banned from US social media platforms, the Russian chief drew applause from the target target market through retorting: “I do not supply a rattling approximately being blocked somewhere.”

Earlier this week, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated the Capitol rioters have been being “persecuted” through the United States authorities.

Some 500 suspects had been arrested for the rebellion, maximum of them charged with getting into or last in a restrained constructing or grounds. Many had been launched pending trial, however a few are being held in solitary confinement.

A member of Mr Biden’s very own Democratic party, Senator Elizabeth Warren, has stated a number of the defendants have been being subjected to “cruel” remedy.

media captionEvelyn Farkas: The Russian chief is sabre-rattling

Mr Putin additionally rebuked the West for its grievance of Russian authorities’ reaction to anti-Kremlin demonstrations, along with jailed competition chief Alexei Navalny.

Opposition protests throughout Russia in advance this 12 months have been suppressed with crackdowns. Riot police have been visible beating and dragging protesters away, whilst heaps of humans have been detained.

The Russian chief advised commercial enterprise leaders that protesters in Europe have confronted an excellent more difficult police reaction, with a few shot in the attention through what he ironically known as “democratic rubber bullets”.

It isn’t always clean what he turned into referring to, however some of French demonstrators have been blinded through rubber bullets fired through police in the course of the so-known as yellow vest rallies that commenced in past due 2018.

What did Putin say approximately his summit with Biden?

The Russian chief’s feedback come beforehand of his first assembly on sixteen June with President Biden because the latter’s election.

Mr Putin stated he anticipated “no breakthroughs” withinside the assembly to enhance the “extraordinarily low level” of members of the family among the 2 nations.

In March, Moscow recalled its ambassador to Washington after Mr Biden stated Russia would “pay a price” for interfering withinside the 2020 US election, which the Kremlin denies.

‘It takes one to realize one’ – Putin on Biden

Awkward verbal exchange looms for Biden and Putin

“We haven’t any troubles with the United States, however it has an difficulty with us,” the Russian chief stated on Friday in a separate interview with the kingdom-sponsored Channel One TV station.

He additionally accused the United States of looking to stifle Russia’s financial system and affect its home politics.

“It desires to incorporate our improvement and publicly talks approximately it,” Mr Putin stated.

But he recommended the summit ought to consciousness on regions of mutual interest, which includes combating weather change, the coronavirus pandemic and terrorism.

Despite the hard words, the Russian chief praised Mr Biden as “a completely skilled statesman who has been concerned in politics for his complete life”.

What else did Putin deny?

Mr Putin rejected claims that Russian hackers might have been concerned in cyber-assaults on a US pipeline final month and meat-processing flowers withinside the beyond week.

“I heard some thing approximately the beef plant,” he stated. “It’s sheer nonsense. We all recognize it is simply ridiculous.”

“A pipeline?” he added. “It’s similarly absurd.”

FBI accuses Russia-related hackers of assault on JBS

He stated the accusations probable got here from folks who desire to “initiate new conflicts earlier than our assembly with Biden”.

Mr Putin additionally denied that Russia’s mystery provider had performed any position withinside the diversion of a aircraft to Minsk, at the orders of Belarusian chief Alexander Lukashenko, final month.

Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, 26, turned into arrested as soon as the Ryanair flight landed.

In a tearful look on kingdom TV this week, Mr Protasevich praised President Alexander Lukashenko and admitted trying to topple him – a confession his own circle of relatives says turned into coerced. Human rights agencies and campaigners have additionally stated he turned into tortured.