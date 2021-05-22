What’s going on withinside the Central Jersey vicinity this weekend and beyond (May 21-27)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small pattern of vicinity happenings — a few in-man or woman, others on-line — you could need to test out withinside the coming days.
Rider
Musical Theater college students will gift a web manufacturing of
“Working,” a musical primarily based totally at the Studs Terkel ee-e book May 21-23.rider.edu/arts
Art/Museums
MAY 21
TRENTON “Greyscale Economics,” final weekend for in-man or woman
and digital display of images and facts approximately the nontraditional economy
with artist Brass Rabbit and the Greyscale Economics Project, via
May 22. The Gallery on the James Kerney Campus, Mercer County Community
College, Trenton Hall Annex, 137 N. Broad St. jkcgallery.on-line,
609-610-3425.
“Women Artists, Trenton Style,”
final weeks for on-line/in-man or woman showcase of works with the aid of using eleven vicinity
artists, via June 6. Trenton City Museum, Ellarslie Mansion,
Cadwalader Park. ellarslie.org, 609-989-3632.
WEST WINDSOR 2021 Faculty/Student Show, digital
establishing reception, 7:15-nine p.m., for on-line/in-man or woman showcase that will
run via July nine. West Windsor Arts Center, 952 Alexander Road in
Princeton Junction. westwindsorarts.org, 609-716-1931.
MAY 23
FLEMINGTON Teen Arts Collage Workshop and Show, Flemington DIY elegance for a long time 13-18 at a part of this year’s Teen Arts Festival, Stangl Factory. Registration required. Works might be displayed in artwork display from June 2-15.
Home and Garden
MAY 21
PRINCETON Virtual Historical Society of Princeton House Tour, posting of on-call for on-line get entry to to 4 personal vicinity homes, via June 15. Historical Society of Princeton. $20. princetonhistory.org, 609-921-6748. Registration required.
Music
MAY 22
PRINCETON John Abbot Trio, loose out of doors live performance, noon-2 p.m., Palmer Square Green, Palmer Square off Nassau Street. palmersquare.com, 609-921-2853.
MAY 23
PRINCETON The Suyat Band, loose out of doors live performance in partnership with McCarter Theatre, 6 p.m., Palmer Square Green, Palmer Square off Nassau Street. palmersquare.com, 609-921-2853.
Princeton Symphony Orchestra, on-line
live performance which include Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” Edward Elgar’s
“Sospiri,” Op. 70, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings
in C Major, Op. 48, four p.m., Princeton Symphony Orchestra, $15 per
device. princetonsymphony.org, 609-497-0020.
MAY 26
PRINCETON Princeton Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, loose
out of doors live performance saluting Princeton High School Class of 2021 with
application of works with the aid of using American composers, four p.m., Palmer Square Green,
Palmer Square off Nassau Street. princetonsymphony.org, 609-497-0020.
MAY 27
PRINCETON PSO Brass Quintet, in-man or woman
out of doors “America the Beautiful” live performance with trumpeters Jerry Bryant
and Thomas Cook, trombonist Lars Wendt, horn participant Jonathan Clark and
tuba participant Jonathan Fowler, 6 p.m., Morven Museum and Garden, 55
Stockton St. $35 for 2-man or woman pod. princetonsymphony.org, 609-497-0020.
Theater
MAY 21
LAMBERTVILLE “The Fantasticks,” musical
comedy approximately a boy, a woman and their fathers who try and hold them
apart, eight p.m., additionally May 22-23, three p.m. Music Mountain Theatre, 1483 Route
179. $25. musicmountaintheatre.org, 609-397-3337.
LAWRENCE “Working,” on-line
Rider Musical Theater manufacturing of up to date edition of musical primarily based totally
on Studs Terkel ee-e book, 7:30 p.m., additionally May 22, 7:30 p.m.; May 23, 2 p.m.
Rider University. $2.50. rider.edu/arts, 609-896-5303.
Other
MAY 22
FREEHOLD “Kreplach and Dim Sum — Yes, There Are Jews in China,”
on-line Zoom speak with the aid of using Robyn Helzner, four:30 p.m. Jewish Heritage Museum of
Monmouth County, 310 Mounts Corner Drive. Registration required. www.jhmomc.org, 732-252-6990, [email protected]
HAMILTON “NAMIWalks Your Way Mercer County,” digital fundraiser with individuals devising their very own route or different activity, 10 a.m.-three p.m. NAMI Mercer NJ. namiwalks.org/mercercounty, 609-799-8994.
ROBBINSVILLE Stigma-Free Awareness Walk,
1-mile Rotary stroll in partnership with NAMI-Mercer with brief
presentation and Narcan demonstration accompanied with the aid of using a stroll round the
lake, 10 a.m. May 22, Robbinsville Town Center, Gazebo, Lake Drive. namiwalks.org/team/42538, 609-439-3933.
WEST WINDSOR Miki and Friends Open AIR Event,
Attitudes In Reverse 5K stroll, stay music, butterfly launch in memory
of cherished ones, vendors, AKC Canine Good Citizen checking out and raffle, nine:30
a.m.-1 p.m. West Windsor Community Park, 176 Princeton Hightstown Road
(Route 571. www.air.ngo, 609-945-3200.
MAY 23
PRINCETON “CelebrASIAN,” Asian
American Pacific Islander Heritage Month instructional rally with
overall performance and vigil hosted with the aid of using Student Activists of Central Jersey,
three-6:30 p.m., Hinds Plaza, sixty five Witherspoon St. studentactivistscn.wixsite.com/sacnj.
MAY 27
EAST WINDSOR “How Jewish Women Shaped Modern America,” on-line Zoom presentation with Brandeis University professor Joyce Antler, eight p.m. Beth El Synagogue. Registration required.