‘buddies’ reunion trailer: jennifer aniston says producer doubted sitcom would make her a celebrity

“friends: the reunion” is here.

Hbo max launched the trailer for the upcoming unscripted unique featuring the actors who performed joey, monica, rachel, ross, chandler and phoebe.

One of the highlights: jennifer aniston recollects that point someone advised her she’d by no means make it big as rachel greene, the person she ended up playing for 235 episodes. You realize, the one that sent her career into overdrive.

“i remember i went to the producer of the show i was on and he said, ‘that display’s not gonna make you a celebrity,’” aniston says in the trailer for the “pals” reunion.

Aniston, courteney cox, lisa kudrow, matt leblanc, matthew perry, and david schwimmer reunited to film the reunion at degree 24, the show’s unique soundstage at the warner bros. Studio lot in burbank, california.

The unique, postponed after filming became shut down in 2020 because of covid-19, premieres thursday, might also 27 on hbo max. James corden hosts a communique between the stars of the popular sitcom, but in other parts, the actors take control, like whilst david schwimmer, who played ross, hosts a few “buddies” minutiae to position his castmates’ knowledge to the take a look at.

The special traces the legacy of the nbc comedy from the primary desk read to the emotional appearance returned in 2021, when the actors reread some of their famous lines.

“every body was so flawlessly solid,” schwimmer says.

The principle solid members — who reportedly obtained $2.5 million every for the special — aren’t the handiest celebrities on the invoice.

Special guests consist of collection visitor stars like christina pickles (monica and ross’ mom, judy geller) and elliott gould (their father, jack geller); james michael tyler (gunther); maggie wheeler (janice); tom selleck (ophthalmologist dr. Richard burke, who dated monica); larry hankin (mr. Heckles, monica and rachel’s downstairs neighbor); reese witherspoon (rachel’s more youthful sister jill greene); and thomas lennon (randall, joey’s equal hand dual).

Celeb notable fans may also be part of the unique, which includes david beckham, justin bieber, woman gaga, bts, mindy kaling, cindy crawford, package harington (jon snow from “sport of thrones”), nobel prize laureate and activist malala yousafzai and cara delevingne.

Pals reunion unique

The primary perk group debuted in 1994.Nbc

“friends” came to hbo max in 2020 after leaving netflix in 2019. The collection premiered on nbc in 1994 and wrapped in 2004, after 10 seasons. By way of the give up, each forged member, from rachel to joey, become getting $1 million per episode.

“buddies” government manufacturers kevin bright, marta kauffman, and david crane produced the special alongside aniston, cox, kudrow, leblanc, perry, and schwimmer.

“friends” fans can enter the #superfriendsfan ugc sweepstakes via the hbo max, hbo max pop and “pals” social channels. The prize: a danger to attend an in-individual screening on the greens at pier 17 in the big apple or hollywood for all time cemetery in los angeles. People also can visit scener.Com on the day of the most advantageous to get right of entry to custom virtual couches and watch the reunion with their buddies sincerely. The hashtag for the watch birthday celebration: #centralperkwatchparties.

“buddies: the reunion” could be released at three a.M. Et/12 a.M. Pt thursday, may additionally 27 on hbo max.