Robotic Vaccum Cleaner – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Robotic Vaccum Cleaner Market is expected to reach $14.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Robotic Vaccum Cleaner Market include Neato Robotics, BLACK & DECKER, Inc., Philips, Samsung, Dyson, Cecotec Innovaciones Sl, Haier Group Corporation, LG Electronics, Sharp, iRobot Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV and ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

Changing socioeconomic factors like improved female employment and their preference towards technical jobs have led to scarce availability of workforce for household chores is driving the market growth. However, the lack of alertness regarding the robotic vacuum cleaners is hampering the market growth.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is an automated cleaning machine with intelligent software programming, a smart navigation system, flexible suction power, and setting up mechanism. Acceptance of robotic vacuum cleaners in excess of the traditional cleaners is likely to rise as a result of various Benets such as cost-electiveness in terms of human resources.

Based on the product, the floor vaccum cleaner segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to the need of the smart robotic oor cleaning. The most important sale raise in the oor robotic vacuum cleaner is owing to its automated features for cleaning, in order to decrease health implications of the process of cleaning and save time.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to evolving habits of consumers coupled with the proportionate potential for smart appliances is expected to spur market growth in Asia Pacific. In addition, proliferating Internet retailing and intense competition among manufacturers in the region has lowered the unit prices of robotic vacuum cleaners, thereby improving their adoption among price sensitive customers in the region.

Products Covered:

• Pool Vacuum Cleaner

• Window Vacuum Cleaner

• Floor Vacuum Cleaner

Product Prices Covered:

• Above US$ 500

• Below US$ 150

• US$ 150 – 300

• US$ 300 – 500

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Offline Sales

• Online Sales

Operation Modes Covered:

• Remote Control

• Self-drive

Type of Chargings Covered:

• Automatic Charging

• Manual Charging

Types Covered:

• Wet

• Dry

Applications Covered:

• Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping

• Vacuum Cleaning Only

End Users Covered:

• Residential

• Household

• Commercial/Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

