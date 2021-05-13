Enterprise Application Integration – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Enterprise Application Integration Market is expected to reach $35.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Enterprise Application Integration Market include IBM, Microsoft, Mulesoft, Fujitsu, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Oracle, Software AG, Tibco Software, Red Hat and SAP.

Increased expenditure on application integration and growing data across enterprises are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as challenges from hosted or cloud-based integrations and partial EAI information or resources within organizations are hampering the market growth.

Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) is promising as a mission-critical solution that involves the use of tools and methods expected at optimization and modernization of computer applications in an organization. Traditional hub and spoke broker-based EAI systems are now being replaced by distributed, agile, standards-based enterprise service bus architectures and a raise is expected in applications composed from service components forming basis for both service oriented architecture and event driven architecture.

Based on the end user, the retail and wholesale segment is likely to have a huge demand due to one of the quickly growing sectors in the world. The enlargement of the retail market is globalized this is largely fuelled by technological advancements in the field of ICT and improved market penetration of broadband and mobile devices.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to more demand for high performing solutions as end-users expect a seamless experience. As hybrid IT has been developing most organizations and are migrating their infrastructure to the cloud and some continue to maintain critical services onsite. Over the past few years, the number of business-critical applications has increased significantly.

Deployment Types Covered:

• Hosted

• Hybrid

• On-Premises

Company Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small Businesses

• Medium Businesses

End Users Covered:

• Banking, financial services and insurance(BFSI)

• Business services

• Government

• Healthcare

• IT and telecom

• Manufacturing

• Retail and wholesale

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

