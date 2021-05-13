Secondary Battery – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Secondary Battery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Secondary Battery Market include Amperex Technologies Ltd, BYD Co. Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, SAFT GROUPE SA, Tianjin Lishen Battery Company Limited, and Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., A123 Systems, LLC, Exide Technologies and Johnson Controls.

Increase in industrial and construction activities, high implementation of battery technology in the automotive industry and UPS applications, and growing adoption of EVs are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, total or partial waivers from license plate availability are hampering the market growth.

Secondary batteries also called as rechargeable batteries are a type of battery which can be recharged a lot of times, not like the primary batteries. Even though secondary batteries initially price more than the primary dischargeable batteries, on a long run the total cost of the ownership is much less as they can be recharged cheaply for many times in their life time.

Based on the technology, the Lead-acid Battery segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rising in comparison to other battery technologies because they offer several advantages such as longer power-holding capacity, superior current density, and longer shelf life. Reduction in the manufacturing cost of lithium-ion batteries and battery packs improvements in the scale of production and manufacturing efficiency.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of both ICE vehicles and EVs and a raise in the demand for ESSs in usefulness and motive applications will significantly influence secondary battery market growth in this region.

Technologies Covered:

• Lead-acid Battery

• Lithium-ion Battery

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Automotive Batteries

• Industrial Batteries

• Portable Batteries

• E-Bike

• Marine

• Medical Device

• Seismic

• Forklift

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

