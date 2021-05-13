Recloser – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Recloser Market is expected to reach $3.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Recloser Market include ABB, Arteche, BRUSH Group, Eaton, ENTEC Electric & Electronic, G&W Electric Co., GE, Hughes Power System, Iljin Electric, NOJA Power, S&C Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Solomon Corporation and Tavrida Electric Global.

Raising need for a well-organized power distribution network and no manual interference for restoring power are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, not enough funding from governments is hampering the market growth.

Recloser is an electric power or protector distribution network. It includes a circuit breaker which can simply detect an over current or short circuit network. It has a facility which can automatically switch off when it is not in use. Reclosers are used in electronic overhead distribution systems to identify and end temporary faults. It can defend a power system from a short circuit, among others things. A recloser is basically a switch that can re-establish an electrical circuit manually or automatically and also remotely after a distraction of service.

Based on the phase, the triple single-phase segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the replacement of the existing three-phase reclosers by the triple single phase. These are extensively used in the North America region for the reason that its features such as better System Average Interruption Duration Index, a system index of the normal frequency of interruptions in power supply and System Average Interruption Frequency Index, the average period of interruptions per customers through the year.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to creating the command for grid dependability and smarter control networks. These savings by North American allotment utilities in distribution automation systems and smart grid projects would constrain the recloser market which is used to guard the overhead distribution feeder from different faults and over current.

Phases Covered:

• Single Phase

• Three Phase

• Triple Single Phase

Control Types Covered:

• Hydraulic

• Electronic

• Microprocessor Based

Voltages Covered:

• 16-27 KV

• 28-38 KV

• Up to 15 KV

Insulation Types Covered:

• Epoxy-Insulated

• Oil-Insulated

• Gas-Insulated

• Vacuum

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

