Fungicides – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Fungicides Market is expected to reach $30.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Fungicides Market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, American Vanguard Corporation, BASF SE , Bayer Cropscience AG, Bioworks Inc, Dow Agrosciences LLC, Cheminova A/S, Nufarm Ltd, Syngenta AG, Monsanto , FMC Corporation, Nufarm Ltd, Pesticide Company Consolidations, Chemtura Corporation , Lanxess AG, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd and United Phosphorus Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing launches of novel fungicide products and high demand for high-value crops. However, mounting technological developments in the seeds is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Fungicides are pesticides that are being used to prevent and manage the increase of fungi and spore diseases. These fungicides can be used selectively adjacent to particular diseases or a broad-spectrum of fungal diseases. Tran laminar fungicides redistribute the fungicide from the higher, sprayed leaf surface to the lesser, unsprayed surface. Systemic fungicides are taken up and redistributed through the xylem vessels. A small number of fungicides go to all portion of a plant. A few are locally systemic, and some move upwardly.

By application, post-harvest segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to decrease the quantity of fungicides used and troubles linked to wastewater disposal. Fruits & vegetables are mainly damaged after harvest by fungi and bacteria. Numerous chemicals are used as a spray or dip.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to population growth, rising in agricultural practices and the necessity of high-quality agricultural create are factors that are projected to drive the fungicides market growth in this region.

Types Covered:

• Chemical

• Biological

Crop Types Covered:

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Turf and Ornamentals

• Non-crop

Mode of Actions Covered:

• Contact

• Systemic

Forms Covered:

• Dry

• Liquid

Applications Covered:

• Chemigation

• Foliar Spray

• Post-Harvest

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

