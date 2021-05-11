Nerve Repair and Regeneration – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is expected to reach $21.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market include Abbott Laboratories, Axogen, Baxter, Boston Scientific, Integra Lifesciences, Livanova, Medtronic, Neuropace, Nevro, Nuvectra, Orthomed, Polyganics and Stryker.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are technological developments for nerve repair and regeneration and increase in healthcare expenses by government with sympathetic policies. However, be elevated price associated with the devices is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Nerve repair and regeneration (nrar) market is a technique which engage generation of latest neurons, glial cells, myelin, synapses and axons. It is a separation of neural tissue engineering. In nerve repair and regeneration, redevelopment or repair of nervous tissues, cellular products or cells is carried out.

By product, neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to mounting incidence of peripheral nerve injuries, technological development in the field, and sympathetic reimbursement policies are expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the next five years.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to boost in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, and increase in government initiatives for the development of healthcare services in the region.

Products Covered:

• Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices

• Biomaterials

Applications Covered:

• Nerve Grafting

• Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

• Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

• Stem Cell Therapy

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Clinics

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

