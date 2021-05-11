Smart Retail – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Smart Retail Market is expected to reach $84.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Retail Market include Amazon, Bosch Group, Broadcom Limited, Cisco Systems, First Data, Google LLC, Honeywell, Huawei Investment & Holding, IBM Corporation, Ingenico, Intel, LG Display, Par Technology, PAX Global Technology, Softbank Robotics Holdings and Verifone.

Rising adoption of big data analytics, machine learning, block chain, and artificial intelligence technologies by retailers and reducing cost of electronic components are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a high risk of customer data thefts is restraining the market growth.

Smart Retail consists of set of technologies specially designed to offer faster, smarter, and safer service to customers during shopping. Surveys are being carried out by retailers to recognize customer actions and requirements. They are also adopting several solutions to attract customers. Use of such technologies helps the retailers to promote a better brand image and increase sales.

Based on application, the foot-traffic monitoring segment is likely to have a huge demand due to continuous rise in population and its increase in awareness among retailers.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it has a large number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, and other types of retail stores.

Solutions Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Retail Offerings Covered:

• Hardlines and Leisure Goods

• Fast-moving Consumer Goods

• Apparel and Accessories

Systems Covered:

• Smart Label

• Visual Marketing

• Intelligent System

• Smart Payment System

• Other Systems

Applications Covered:

• Brand Protection

• Foot-traffic Monitoring

• Inventory Management

• Loyalty Management and Payment

• Predictive Equipment Maintenance

• Smart Fitting Room

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

