COVID-19 Diagnostics – Global Market Outlook (2020-2027)

Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market is expected to reach $31.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the COVID-19 Diagnostics Market include Alveo Technologies, Accelerate Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Aus Diagnostics, Ador Diagnostics, Akkoni Biosystems , Applied BioCode, BD Diagnostics, Cue Health, Biocartis, Co-Diagnostics , BioFire Diagnostics, Cepheid, bioMerieux, Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories , Curetis, GenePOC Diagnostics , Diagenode Diagnostics and GenMark Dx.

Rise in number of cases of COVID-19 patients across the globe and requirement to ensure accurate test results are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of knowledge about corona virus, its symptoms, and its ability to spread is restraining the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-diagnostics-market/request-sample

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused due to Corona virus. Its symptoms include mild to moderate respiratory discomfort. While most may recover without any need for special treatment, the virus can cause major issues or serious illness and even death in older individuals and persons with underlying medical problems such as diabetes and cancers. As it have been the cause of numerous deaths, and infections in the past there is a urgent need for accurate diagnostic methods.

Based on test type, the molecular segment is likely to have a huge demand as it involves the extraction of viral RNA from a patient’s sample and synthesis of the complementary DNA (cDNA) followed by amplification of the viral genome.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-diagnostics-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the well-established healthcare system and several pharmaceutical companies.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/covid-19-diagnostics-market

Quantity of Users Covered:

• Multiple

• Single

Test Types Covered:

• Serology

• Molecular

End Users Covered:

• Public Health Labs

• Private or Commercial Labs

• Physician Labs

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com