Cancer Supportive Care Drugs – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market is expected to reach $27.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market include Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Novartis, Hoffmann La- Roche, Baxter International, Acacia Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Apr Applied Pharma Science Research, Fagron Group, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing healthcare expenditure, availability of advanced treatment, and rising occurrence of cancers. However, stringent regulatory process is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Cancer supportive care drugs are the drugs used to moderate the harmful side effects of cancer treatment by protecting the affected cells or organs.

By drug class, the granulocyte-colony stimulating factors (G-CSFS) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is widely adopted because of its ability to restore the functioning of bone marrow.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the advanced healthcare systems of the major economies attract the key industry players.

Cancer Types Covered:

• Liver Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Leukemia

• Ovarian Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Melanoma

• Bladder Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

Drug Classes Covered:

• Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

• Antiemetics

• Erythropoietin-stimulating Agents (ESAS)

• Bisphosphonates

• Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factors (G-CSFS)

• Opioids

• Topical

• Other Drug Classes

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Applications Covered:

• Radiation Therapy

• Chemotherapy

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

