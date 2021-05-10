Irrigation Automation – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Irrigation Automation Market is expected to reach $10.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Irrigation Automation Market include Valmont Industries Inc, Nelson Irrigation, The Toro Company, Ranch Systems, Hydropoint Data Systems, Rain Bird, Lindsay Corporation, Calsense, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Weathermatic, Rubicon Water, Galcon, and Growlink.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are need for water conservation and increased mechanization in agriculture. However, lack of technical knowledge is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Irrigation automation is the use of advanced devices to operate irrigation structures more efficiently thereby providing benefits to farmers. It is being widely adopted owing to its advantages.

By irrigation type, the drip irrigation segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is widely adopted because of its higher efficiency.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increased awareness among farmers and the supportive government initiatives.

Irrigation Types Covered:

• Surface Irrigation

• Drip Irrigation

• Sprinkler Irrigation

Components Covered:

• Sensors

• Controllers

• Valves

• Sprinklers

• Other Components

Systems Covered:

• Semi Automatic

• Automatic

Automation Types Covered:

• Computer-based Control System

• Real-time Based

• Volume-based

• Time-based

Applications Covered:

• Flower Ornamental Garden

• Agricultural Planting Base

End Users Covered:

• Agricultural

• Non-agricultural

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

