Large Format Printer – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Large Format Printer Market is expected to reach $11.85 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Large Format Printer Market include Canon, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Epson, Konica Minolta, Seiko Instruments, Mimaki Engineering, Agfa-Gevaert, Durst Phototechnik, Ricoh, Arc Document Solutions, Xerox, RoLAnd, Kyocera, Swissqprint, Lexmark, Dilli Illustrate, Mutoh, Shenyang Sky Air-Ship Digitial Printing Equpiment, and Oki Electric Industry.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising need of digital documents and growing use of UV curable inks. However, increasing popularity of digital advertisement is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Large format printers are computer-controlled printing machines that support a maximum print roll width of between 18″ and 100″. They usually employ some variation of inkjet or toner based technology to produce the printed image and are cost-effective than other print methods.

By printing technology, ink-based (inkjet) printers segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of their increased use in technical applications.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the textile industry in this region is growing at a considerable rate.

Ink Types Covered:

• Latex

• Solvent

• Ultra Violet Curable

• Aqueous

• Dye Sublimation

Printing Materials Covered:

• Non-porous Materials

• Porous/Corrugated Materials

Printing Technologies Covered:

• Droplet

• Toner-based (Laser) Printers

• Ink-based (Inkjet) Printers

Offerings Covered:

• Raster Image Processor (RIP) Software

• Printers

• After-sales Services

Print Widths Covered:

• 17”-24”

• 24”-36”

• 36”-44”

• 44”-60”

• 60”-72”

• 72” and Above

Applications Covered:

• Advertising & Marketing

• Apparel & Textiles

• Signage

• Computer-aided Design (CAD) & Technical Printing

• Theatrical

• Decor

• Medical Sets

• Geographic Information System (GIS)

• Vehicle Wrap

End Users Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Architecture & Construction

• Healthcare

• Entertainment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

