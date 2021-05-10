Medical Sensors – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Medical Sensors Market is expected to reach $2.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Sensors Market include Sensirion AG, Merit Sensor Systems, First Sensor, STMicroelectronics, Omnivision Technologies, Inc, Proteus Digital Health, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Tekscan Inc., Medtronics, Keller America, Innovative Sensor Technology, TE Connectivity, Envitec, Amphenol Advanced Sensors and Cirtec Medical Corp.

Increasing healthcare spending of various countries, increasing prevalence of obesity in high-income countries and the growing geriatric population are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, slow penetration rate of advanced medical systems/smart medical devices in developing regions are hampering the market growth.

The sensor is a device or module used to diagnose, monitor or treat diseases in the medical domain are said to be medical sensors. They decrease human errors, respond to physical stimulus, and also find application in various forms, like checking/monitoring alcohol level in blood, biomechanics, blood analysis, breath analysis, eye parameters, and many others. The medical sensors are used in various applications such as blood pressure monitoring, body temperature measurement, medical pump technology, dialysis equipment, and sleep monitoring.

Based on the product type, the non-invasive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for connected medical devices, increasing adoption of IoT-based medical devices, and developments in medical technology.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to higher expenditure on healthcare and the presence of a large number of medical device manufacturers.

Product Types Covered:

• Non-Invasive

• Invasive

Sensor Types Covered:

• Touch Sensors

• Temperature Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Motion Sensors

• Ingestible Sensors

• Blood Oxygen Sensors

• Image Sensors

• Heart Rate Sensors

• Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors

• Inertial Sensors

• Biosensors

• Uptake Sensor

• Superconducting Quantum

• SQUID Sensors

• Flow Sensors

• Band Sensor

• Accelerometers

Connectivity Technologies Covered:

• ZigBee

• Wi-Fi

• Near Field Communication

• Cellular

• Bluetooth Low Energy

Sensor Placements Covered:

• Wireless Sensors

• Strip Sensors

• Wearable Sensors

• Implantable Sensors

• Embeddable Sensors

Applications Covered:

• Patient Monitoring

• Diagnostic Imaging

• Fitness and Wellness

• Therapeutics

• Medical Implants and Endoscopy

End Users Covered:

• Physician offices

• Research

• Rehabilitation Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Nursing Homes

• Long-Term Care Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Home Care Settings

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Assisted Living Facilities

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

