Ginseng Extracts – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Ginseng Extracts Market is expected to reach $38.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ginseng Extracts Market include Allcura Naturheilmittel GmbH, Boots, Elemis, Erborian, Ginsana, Molinari, Nature Essential, Orkla Health, Ortis, Oxford Vitality, Pharmaton, and Vitastore.

Growing demand for organic supplements, and increasing applications in pharmaceuticals are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of ginseng products, and possible side-effects associated with the consumption of ginseng are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ginseng-extracts-market/request-sample

Ginseng extracts are derived from an adaptogenic plant named ginseng. This extract is referred as adaptogen which implies that its resists chemical, biological & physical stress and boosts general vitality. The ginseng root is considered as most valuable owing to the presence of chemical component called ginsenosides. The major beneficial attributes posed by this chemical component has increased its utilization in applications including personal care & cosmetics, food, dietary supplement and pharmaceuticals. Ginseng extract is classified as white ginseng, fresh ginseng and red ginseng depending upon processing procedures.

Based on the application, the dietary supplement is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rise in consumption of ginseng as a dietary supplement as well as an energy booster and is significantly being used by the geriatric population across the globe to enhance the energy metabolism.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ginseng-extracts-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in awareness among people regarding the benefits of ginseng extract and growth in investments by the manufacturers to promote ginseng products. The red ginseng-based products were showcased in Singapore, focusing to take on the duty-free and travel retail market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ginseng-extracts-market

Forms Covered:

• Capsule

• Liquid

• Powder

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Beauty Store

• Direct Selling

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Online Retailing

Applications Covered:

• Dietary Supplements

• Home

• Oral Care

• Personal Care

End Users Covered:

• Cosmetic and Skin Care

• Food and Feed Additives

• Pharma and Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com