Small Scale LNG – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Small Scale LNG Market is expected to reach $3.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Small Scale LNG Market include Schlumberger, FTS International, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Baker Hughes GE, Patterson-UTI Energy, U.S. Silica Holdings, FracChem LLC., Franklin Well Service LLC, Nuverra, TechnipFMC, Halliburton, US Well Services, EOG Resources, Honeywell International Inc. and Chart Industries Inc.

Fiscal regime and subsidies and environmental benefits are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, incomplete LNG receiving terminal infrastructure in APAC is hampering the market growth.

Small-scale LNG is altogether the LNG transportation from liquefaction terminal to regasification terminals all the way through tankers, and trucks. The requirement for small-scale LNG arises from rising command for LNG, growing number for slighter capacity liquefaction terminals, and simpler storage space facilities. These terminals have highest capacity of 0.5 MMTPA. China had 4 small-scale LNG terminals, which can assemble the demand of natural gas for small-scale projects.

Based on the type, the liquefaction terminal segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing export of LNG, which needs liquefaction before it can be ecstatic from one port to another. In addition, the increasing quantity of liquefaction terminals across the world is determined by the rise in the demand for LNG.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its growing usage in various end-use applications, such as heavy-duty vehicles and industrial & power. The increase in command is because of the growing population, increasing disposable income, and economic growth in South Korea, China, and Taiwan.

Types Covered:

• Regasification Terminal

• Liquefaction Terminal

Mode of Supplies Covered:

• Trucks

• Rail

• Captive Consumption through Pipeline

• Trans-shipment and Bunkering

Infrastructures Covered:

• Regas Facilities

• Truck-To-Ship Bunkering

• Bunker Barge

• Truck Fuelling Stations

• Bunkering Vessels

• LNG Storage

• Storage Hubs

• Bunkering Terminals

• LNG Trailers

Applications Covered:

• Industrial Feed Stock

• Marine Transport

• Commercial

• Utilities

• Residential

• Heavy-Duty Vehicles

• Power Generation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

