Glass Bottles and Containers – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market is expected to reach $100.81 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Glass Bottles and Containers Market include Owens-Illinois, Vidrala, Ardagh, BA Glass, HNGIL, Vitro, Consol Glass, Nampak, Amcor, Carib Glass, Gerresheimer, Toyo Glass, and Piramal Glass.

Increase in beer consumption worldwide, and increasing demand for customized packaging are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as material substitution, and breakage are hampering the market growth.

Glass bottles and containers provide an ideal way to keep the consumables safe, fresh, and healthy for a longer period and ease of transport. They are majorly used in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage industry, due to their ability to maintain chemical inertness, sterility, and non-permeability. As part of the scope of the market, key end-user industries, such as beverage, food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics, have been considered. The beverage segment is further divided into liquor, beer, soft drinks, and milk. On account of the abundant availability of glass fibres, the demand within the global glass bottles and containers market has been rising. The applications of glass bottles span into a wide range of industries, and this factor has played a vital role in propelling market demand. The revenue index of the global glass bottles and containers market is expected to improve in the years to come. This projection is based on the recurring use of glass bottles across industries such as healthcare, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Based on the end user, the alcoholic beverage segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of glass bottles in the alcoholic beverage industry owing to its ability in preserving the aroma and flavor of the alcoholic products. Various vendors in the market studied are also observing the increasing demand from the spirit industry.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in demand for pharmaceutical and chemical industries, which prefers glass packaging because of the inert nature of glass bottles. China, India, and Japan among others are the prominent nations majorly contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific glass packaging market.

Types Covered:

• Amber

• Flint

• Green

End Users Covered:

• Alcoholic Beverage

• Non-Alcoholic Beverage

• Food

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceutical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

