Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market is expected to reach $8.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market include Abbott Laboratories., Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG plc, Cook Medical, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic plc, Merit Medical Systems, Penumbra, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sirtex Medical Limited, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health and DePuy Synthes.

Rising occurrence of cancer and growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of products and lack of skilled professionals are hampering the market growth.

Transcatheter embolization and occlusion device is a simply invasive process performed in interventional radiology in which a synthetic embolus is placed through a fine catheter in the blood vessel to obstruct the blood flow on the way to tumor or particular area of the body. Particulate agents such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and gelatin-impregnated acrylic polymer spheres are suspended in liquid and injected into the bloodstream to block small blood vessels. Coils are everlasting embolic agents which come in a mixture of shapes and sizes and are coated with chemotherapeutic drugs that block the blood supply as well as induce cytotoxicity to attack the tumor.

Based on the type, the non-coils segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing command for simply invasive surgeries, which boosts demand for these devices. This segment includes stream diverting devices, coiling assist devices, fluid embolics, embolization particles, and accessories.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the presence of higher healthcare infrastructure, well-defined regulatory framework, and knowledgeable healthcare professionals to perform the procedures. This region is likely to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

Types Covered:

• Coil

• Coiling-assist Devices

• Non Coil

• Accessories

• PV Embolization Coil

• PV Plugs

• Other Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Applications Covered:

• Peripheral Vascular Disease

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Urology

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

