Multimode Optical Fiber – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Multimode Optical Fiber Market include Alcatel-Lucent, Corning Fasten Fiber optics Co., Ltd (FPC), Fiber Home Technologies Group, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, Futong Group, Hengtong Optic-electric, Pirelli, Shenzhen Tefa Touchplus Information Corp, Sumitomo Electric, Tongding Group and Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Company Ltd. (YOFC).

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing demand for superior bandwidth and quicker speed connections and technological development in the fiber optic cable. However, huge initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Multi-mode optical fiber is a kind of optical fiber frequently used for communication over short distances. Multimode optical fiber is made to take multiple light rays at the same time with a slightly different reflection angle. Multimode fiber cable can be used for small distances as the modes disperse over longer lengths. Multi-mode links can be used for data rates up to 100 Gbit/s.

By application, medical segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to gaining importance in laser delivery systems and light illumination and conduction. Continuing trend of minimally invasive surgeries and technological developments.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to execution of projects such as smart cities in different economies of Asia-Pacific including China and India. Also emergence of Internet of things and fiber to home connectivity are further positively influencing multimode optical fiber market in the region.

Products Covered:

• Gradient Type

• Step index Fiber

Types Covered:

• 50/125µm

• 62.5/125µm

Materials Covered:

• Plastic

• Glass

Applications Covered:

• Automotive

• Communication/Devices

• Defence

• Electric Power System

• Energy/Rail Transit

• Government

• Healthcare

• Industries

• Information Technology& Telecom

• Medical

• Military

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

