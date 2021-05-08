Geochemical Services – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Geochemical Services Market is expected to reach $1,632.47 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Geochemical Services Market include Activation Laboratories, ACZ Laboratories, AGAT Laboratories, Alex Stewart International, ALS, Bureau Veritas, EGi, Geochemic, Intertek Group, SGS SA and Shiva Analyticals.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are augmented demand from the metal, mining industry and expenditure on mineral exploration. However, environmental problems are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Geochemical services are defined as investigate and study of origin, development and sharing of different chemical elements that are present in outcropping minerals. Geochemical services send a diverse set of testing that is meant to examine the geographical characteristics of a specified location. The geochemical services market is technology-oriented and needs accurate instruments along with highly skilled human force.

By application, X-ray fluorescence segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to efficient utilize to reveal the chemical composition of different material, which allows the method’s augmented use due to the mounting mining activities globally.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the augment in demand for metal and minerals in the region particularly in China and India. Growth in manufacturing investment in countries such as China and India.

Types Covered:

• Laboratory Based

• Infield-Based

• Micro-Seepage Geochemical

• Macro-Seepage Geochemical Surveys

• Heat Flow Surveys

Solutions Covered:

• Biological

• Chemical

• Mechanical

Products Covered:

• Stress Protection

• Scarification

• Pest Protection

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

• Mobile Metal Ion Analysis

• Sample Preparation

• Mixed Acid Digest

• Hydro Geochemistry

• Aqua Regia Digest

• X-Ray Fluorescence

• Fire Assay

• Cyanide Leach

• Carbon, Sulfur, ARD & Concentrate Analysis

• Generative Exploration

• Geochemical Testing for Rare Metals and Graphite

• Whole Rock Analysis & Litho- Geochemistry

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Infrastructure

• Mining

• Residential

• Scientific Research

• Statistical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

