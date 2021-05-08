Digital Workplace – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Digital Workplace Market is expected to reach $67.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Workplace Market include Accenture, ATOS, Capgemini, Citrix, Cognizant, Compucom, Computacenter, DXC Technology, Getronics, HCL, IBM, NTT Data, Stefanini, TCS, Unisys and Wipro.

Reduction in Opex and availability of new technologies and tools are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of training and education among the workforce is restraining the market growth.

Digital workplace assists employees work efficiently without compromising the ongoing activities providing an employee-friendly environment with an excellent work-life balance. It brings value-added disruptiveness in the association. This ecosystem incorporates laptops and computers, smartphones, mobile devices, and collaboration applications and virtual assistant technology. There are various software, solutions, and tools available, which make the working environment easy, convenient, and flexible to work for the employees.

Based on component, the services segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its benefits which include improved utilization of resources that leads to improved security. They are widely adopted by large organizations.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of small enterprises/startups, medium and large enterprises. In order to secure the Internet of Things (IoT) gateway communications, technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are widely adopted in the region.

Deployments Covered:

• Cloud

• On-premise

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Components Covered:

• Solutions

• Services

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Telecommunication and IT-Enabled Services

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

