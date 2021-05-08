Food Cans – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Food Cans Market is expected to reach $33.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food Cans Market include Ardagh Group, Wells Can Company, Kian Joo Group, CPMC Holdings, Kingcan Holdings Limited, CAN-PACK S.A, Tetra Laval International S.A., Aaron Packaging, Inc., Crown Holdings, and Ball Corporation.

Increase in awareness among the consumers and growing demand for food & beverage metallic can products are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing demand for alternatives such as flexible plastics in the food industry is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/food-cans-market/request-sample

Food cans are leakage, tamper-proof and maintain the nutritional value of the product. Food cans are highly preferred by consumers, especially for dry and granular food products. Food cans are an impeccable choice for the customers due to its high barrier properties. Food cans witness high demand every year, with millions of food cans manufactured worldwide. Food cans are available in a variety of closure that provides consumer convenience for product handling. This property of food cans increases their preference among the consumers as well as manufacturers. Food cans are the most effective packaging solutions that provide all the features needed during transportation and storage. Hot and cooked food is filled in the food cans, under the wide range of conditions. This ensures that food can be preserved for a longer duration of time without the need of the preservatives. Food cans are best suited for preserving the food because it prevents the growth of microorganisms that cause food illnesses. Food cans manufacturers are focusing on lightweight food cans due to inconvenience caused by consumers.

Based on the material, the aluminium segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the resistant to corrosion and provide one of the longest shelf lives of any type of packaging. The lightweight and easily stackability of these cans provide storage and shipping efficiencies and limits overall transportation carbon emissions through logistics and supply chains, thus driving its adoption in packaging. Also, the aluminium cans deliver 100 per cent protection against oxygen, light, moisture, and other contaminants.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/food-cans-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the prosperous economy, having an outsized inhabitant’s base, which is prepared to expend on treated food and speedily increasing end-user markets of Japan, India and China. In this area, food metal cans are broadly utilized for the packaging of the vegetable and the fruits products.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/food-cans-market

Products Covered:

• 2-Piece Cans

• 3-Piece Cans

Types Covered:

• Round Cans

• Bowl Cans

• Shaped Cans

Materials Covered:

• Aluminium

• Steel

• Plastic

• Paperboard

Capacities Covered:

• Less than 100gm

• 100gm – 300gm

• 300gm – 500gm

• More than 500 gm

Applications Covered:

• Pet Food

• Convenience Food

• Fish & Seafood

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Adult Food

• Infant Food

• Frozen Food

• Beans

• Tea & Coffee

• Sauces, Jams and Pickles

• Bakery & Confectionary

• Meat & Poultry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com