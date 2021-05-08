Packaging Automation Solution – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Packaging Automation Solution Market is expected to reach $95.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Packaging Automation Solution Market include ABB Ltd, Automated Packaging Systems Inc, Beumer Group GmbH & Co Kg, Emerson Electric Co, Kollmorgen, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG and Swisslog Holding AG.

Increasing adoption of these solutions across various industries and reduction in labor costs are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost and installation of these systems is restraining the market growth.

Packaging Automation Solution is defined as the system that utilizes packaging machine to achieve packaging process without human intervention. Packaging machines completes the stages of the packaging process. They have advantages such as reduction in labor costs associated and increasing the efficiency of the packaging procedure through the usage of automation. They are used for sealing, wrapping, etc.

Based on function, the case packaging segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand from industries for the purpose of secondary packaging, increased usage of robots for picking, placing, packaging in various industries.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to fast adoption of new technology, presence of several manufacturing industries and also packaging automation providers in the region.

Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

Software and Services Covered:

• Services

• Software

Functions Covered:

• Bagging

• Capping

• Case Packaging

• Filling

• Form Filling & Sealing (FFS)

• Labeling

• Palletizing

• Wrapping

Products Covered:

• Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

• Automated Packagers

• Packaging Robots

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Food and Beverages

• Retail

• Semiconductor and Electronics

• Logistics and Warehousing

• Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

