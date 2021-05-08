Medical Device Cleaning – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market is expected to reach $3.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Device Cleaning Market include Steris PLC, 3M Company, Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive Corporation), Biotrol, Cantel Medical Corporation, Case Medical Inc, Certol International LLC, Ecolab Inc, G9 Chemicals, Getinge Group, Hartmann Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Medalkan, Medline Industries Inc, Metrex Research LLC, ORO Clean Chemie AG, Pharmax LTD, Ruhof Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments and Stryker Corporation.

Rising occurrence of acute diseases and regulatory requirements and compliance are the major factors driving the market growth. However, increasing preference of the single use instruments is restraining the market growth.

Medical device cleaning comprises of detergents and disinfectants which are used for cleaning and sanitization of clinical instruments, veterinary applications and for human health. It is fundamentally utilized for the purpose of performance and safety concern. The cleaning is done so that the clinical devices can be reused once more. While cleaning one should be cautious as there is a danger of exposure to bio-hazardous material such as blood and body tissue. Sodium hypochlorite, ethyl alcohol, etc. are some of the commonly used disinfectants.

Based on device type, the semi-critical devices segment is likely to have a huge demand as they don’t need to be sterilized between patients. Amount and frequency of utilization of materials are high.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, demand for best healthcare facilities and increasing number of healthcare facilities.

Device Types Covered:

• Critical

• Non Critical

• Semi Critical

Processes Covered:

• Presoaking/Precleaning

• Automatic Cleaning

• Sterilization

• Manual Cleaning

• Disinfection

Applications Covered:

• Surgical Instruments

• Endoscopes

• Ultrasound Probes

• Dental Instruments

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Dental Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

