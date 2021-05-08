Wall Putty – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wall Putty Market is expected to reach $7.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Wall Putty Market include Nippon Paint, Birla White, Asian Paints, Saint Gobain, J.K. Cement Ltd, Dulux, Walplast, Mapei, Duobang, Platinum Waltech, Langood, Meichao, Bauhinia, SKShu, LIONS, and MEIHUI.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rapid urbanization and growth of the construction sector. However, difficulty in the maintenance of wall putty is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The white cement-based polymer which is used to provide a smooth base for the wall surface is known as wall putty. It helps to give a smooth and silky finish to the wall surface.

By end-user, the commercial building segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the demand for fancy office spaces across the world.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the expansion of the residential sector in most of the developing economies of the region.

Types Covered:

• Acrylic-based

• Gypsum-based

• White Cement-based

Distributions Covered:

• Offline Retail

• Online Retail

End Users Covered:

• Commercial Building

• Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

