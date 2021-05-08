Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market is expected to reach $19.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market include IBM, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Freshworks, Citrix Systems, Cherwell Software, Micro Focus, ManageEngine, Axios Systems, Alemba, HPE, EasyVista, BMC Software, Ivanti, LogMein, CA Technologies, Hornbill, Atlassian, Efecte, and SysAid.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing adoption of cloud solutions and incorporation of AI-based devices with ITSM solutions. However, the lack of standard procedures is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Cloud IT service management (ITSM) is a set of policies and practices for implementing, delivering, and managing IT services for end-users in such a way that it meets the stated needs of the users and the stated goals of the business.

By end-user, the IT & IT-enabled services (ITES) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the policies adopted by this sector to reduce their operating costs.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of cloud services in the region.

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Components Covered:

• Solutions

• Services

Applications Covered:

• Database Management System

• Network Management

End Users Covered:

• Government and Public Sector

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecommunications

• Travel and Hospitality

• Manufacturing

• IT & IT Enabled Services (ITES)

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

