Robotic Refueling System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Robotic Refueling System Market is expected to reach $572.38 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 47.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in robotic refueling system market include KUKA, Rotec Engineering B.V., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, GAZPROMNEFT-AERO, Aerobotix, Stäubli International, Daihen, ABB Group, Scott Technology Ltd, Yaskawa, Aral, Fuelmatics, Mine Energy Solution Pty, Simon Group Holdings, Shaw Development LLC, FANUC, TATSUNO Corporation, Green Fueling Inc, PLUG POWER Inc, and Neste Oyj.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing requirement for low-cost operations in the mining vertical, need for improved security and safety, while fuel dispensation, increased productivity, low operational cost, and ability to dispense different types of fuels with flexibility and safety, and rapid globalization and industrialization. However, regulatory policies to ensure data safety are likely to hamper the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of autonomous technology is the key opportunity for the growth of the robotic refueling system market.

Robotic refueling is a system in which a robotic arm is used to refuel the vehicle. Robotic fueling improves the existing manual systems mainly by reducing the operational cost through automation. It can be carried out using redesign fuel dispensing systems and vehicle fuel tank positioning. These types of fuel systems have a huge demand globally, as there is an increase in the adoption of autonomous technology in the automobile sector. This gives tremendous opportunities for companies to invest for advancement of robotic refueling system in the near future.

By payload-carrying capacity, Up to 50 kg segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to growing demand for electric/hybrid vehicles and cost-effective centralized refueling stations for mining vehicles worldwide is the key factor driving the growth of the market for robotic refueling systems with the payload-carrying capacity of up to 50 kg. Moreover, the increasing production and sales of electric/hybrid vehicles in the light of supporting government regulations and lowering manufacturing costs is expected to open new avenues for the further development of robotic refueling systems with a payload capacity of up to 50 kg.

On the basis of geography, APAC is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to rapid technological developments and increased adoption of automation in the automotive industry. Chinese industries and the government have recognized the continuous increase in the demand for automation. China is the world’s largest automotive manufacturer and a leading producer of coal, as conventional coal-based power plants still meet most of the energy needs of the country, thereby providing a huge market opportunity for robotic refueling systems in the mining vertical in China.

Payload-carrying Capacity Covered:

• 100.01–150.00 kg

• 50.01–100.00 kg

• Up to 50 kg

Fuel Pumped Covered:

• Natural Gas

• Petrochemicals

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Gaseous Fuel

• Other Fuel Pumped

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

End Users Covered:

• Warehouse & Logistics

• Marine & Shipping

• Mining

• Automobile

• Military & Defense

• Oil & Gas

• Aerospace

• Construction

• Other Verticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

