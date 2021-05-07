Organic Pasta – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Organic Pasta Market is expected to reach $1,092.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in organic pasta market include Dakota Growers Pasta Company, De Cecco Company, Nestle S.A, Delverde Industrie Alimentari S.p.a., TreeHouse Foods Inc., Grupo La Moderna, General Mills, Inc., Pastas Gallo Company, RFM Corporation, Ebro Foods, Inc., Barilla Group, George DeLallo Company, and Windmill Organics.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing consumer traction towards organically grown food products, growing per capita spending on nutritional food items, growing health and wellness trends, and innovative ingredients for the health-focused consumer. However, high prices restraining market in developing countries.

Pasta is made up of flour and egg, unleavened dough and produced in a variety of forms, usually served with a sauce which is of Italian origin. Pasta dough is typically made of wheat flour or semolina with durum wheat. The constituents of pasta may vary according to the region of its manufacture, this may include rice, maize, chickpea and other flours. Organic food contains fewer pesticides is considered as fresh food, is better for the environment as well as add the nutritional value of the food. Pasta has increasingly become one of the favourite foods of consumers, especially in Europe and North America.

By source, wheat source is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. As such, manufacturers in the wheat pasta market are introducing added nutrition in their products, such as fiber-rich nutrients that provide healthy growth minerals such as iron, manganese, selenium, and copper in the child’s diet. Organic pasta market players need to create more awareness about the health benefits of organic wheat pasta, and educate consumers about unadulterated and chemical-free product offerings.

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the high production of pasta. However, consumption wise, the U.S. has been significant in the pasta market. U.S. has the highest consumption of organic pasta, and also enjoys prominent growth in the organic pasta market, owing to the demand for organic products being high in North America, and consumers being highly aware of the products that are being launched in the market.

Sources Covered:

• Legumes Source

• Wheat Source

• Rice Source

• Buckwheat

• Oats

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Offline Retail

• Online Sales

Products Covered:

• Elbows

• Filled Pasta

• Penne

• Fettuccine/Linguine

• Spaghetti

• Other Products

Packaging Covered:

• Trays

• Boxes

• Packets & Pouches

Categories Covered:

• Dried

• Fresh

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Indirect (B2C)

• Direct (B2B)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

